An East Donegal Township woman attempted to extort a man for thousands of dollars by threatening to accuse him of rape, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Nicole Lauren Shuchart, 31, delivered a handwritten and signed note to the man’s wife at their East Donegal Township residence at 7:17 p.m. March 22 demanding $5,000 or else she would file a police report claiming he had raped her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Shuchart claimed in the letter that she needed the money and would be “forced” to accuse the man of rape if she did not receive it, police said. Shuchart warned that the rape report “will just be the beginning” and that “without this money … none of us will have peace.”

The man was told in the letter to “deliver me the $5,00 check and the entire thing is over,” according to the affidavit.

Shuchart had previously delivered a separate handwritten letter to the couple early the morning of Feb. 13, this time claiming she had had a consensual affair with the man for six months.

Police said Shuchart’s actions caused “substantial emotional distress” to the couple.

Shuchart was charged with attempted theft by extortion – a felony offense – and misdemeanor stalking.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Schuchart, who has not yet been arrested.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.