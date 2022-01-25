An East Donegal Township man was found with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography he collected online, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Tyquai Amill Nixon, 18, kept the images on his iPhone and laptop at his address in the first block of Ashley Drive between June and early October according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Nixon was sleeping in the basement of the residence when investigators arrived with a search warrant just before 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, seizing a laptop and iPhone that were later found to have a combined 10 videos and 201 pictures of naked children or of juveniles having sex, police said.

Investigators tracked Nixon’s internet search history on the devices, finding that he had used both to search for child porn online.

Nixon later admitted to knowing the children in the images were underage, telling police that he is sexually attracted to boys as young as 14 years old and that he viewed the images for his own sexual gratification, according to the affidavit.

Police began initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in mid-June that suspected child pornography was shared online through an IP address that was later traced to Nixon's residence.

Police charged Nixon Tuesday with four counts of child pornography, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of disseminating photos of child sex acts. Court records indicate he has not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents also don't list an attorney for Nixon.