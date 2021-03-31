An East Donegal Township man has been charged with assault after pulling at an infant boy, leaving the child with fractures and bruises, according to Lancaster County District Attorney.

Erick Joel Padilla, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after tugging and pulling on the boy’s midsection during an argument with the child’s mother at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The boy was hospitalized with fractures to his tibia and fibula consistent with traumatic pulling and twisting, police said. The boy also experienced swelling and bruising.

Padilla told police he had grabbed the boy as the child was being taken away by his mother, according to the affidavit. Padilla also said he later attempted to stand and bounce the child on his feet.

Padilla is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond, court records show. Information on when Padilla will face a preliminary hearing was not available.