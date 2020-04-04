When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, April 2.

What happened: Through a livestreamed meeting, township supervisors approved a declaration of disaster emergency and approved property tax penalty relief for residents to help combat the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Following a statewide stay-at-home order, the disaster emergency declaration permits the township to obtain resources necessary to support local response to the pandemic and to be eligible for available state and federal reimbursement for expenses.

Property tax: Supervisors approved a resolution reducing the penalty to 0% for delinquent property tax payments for 2020. This measure was approved to give residents, who are in financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic extra time to pay their local property taxes.

Summer playground: Supervisors approved a contract with Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreational Services to run the 2020 summer playground program. Additionally, they agreed to lower the registration fee for township residents from $85 to $40. The summer playground program is for ages 6-12.

Trash: Trash collection will continue for the township, but, for the safety of sanitation workers, trash must be bagged. Extra bag tags are suspended at this time, but residents are asked to not take advantage by putting out excessive trash. No large items, boxed items or loose items in cans will be picked up.

Quotable: “We applaud residents for handling this situation with calm,” said Supervisor Tom Jones.

Other business: During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are encouraged to regularly check the township website at eastdonegaltwp.com for updates on township business and information for residents.