East Cocalico Township’s former recreation board chairman has formally pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Edward McAlanis, 41, entered the plea during a brief arraignment hearing Friday conducted by videoconference before federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich.

His attorney, Frank Sluzis, said McAlanis wants a jury trial, but acknowledged that could change as the case progresses.

McAlanis was charged July 14 with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

His arrest came after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him in the Capitol.

McAlanis remains free, but under supervision of federal officials. He must comply with release conditions, including staying out of Washington unless directed by the court, committing no crimes and checking in with his supervisor as directed.

Friedrich scheduled a status hearing on the case for Oct. 28.

McAlanis took an indefinite leave of absence from the recreation board on Aug. 19, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

McAlanis is at least the third person from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael J. Lopatic Sr., 57, of Manheim Township, was arrested at his home Feb. 3 and Samuel Lazar, 35, of Ephrata, was arrested at his home July 26.

Lazar is scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 31 to determine whether he should remain jailed pending trial. No hearings are scheduled for Lopatic, who was released from federal custody in April.

A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30. He is scheduled for a Sept. 15 status conference.