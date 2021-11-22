East Cocalico Township’s former recreation board chairman pleaded guilty Monday to one of four criminal charges under a plea agreement related to the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Edward McAlanis pleaded guilty to parading in a Capitol building via video conference before federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich, admitting he went into the Capitol despite not having permission.

McAlanis, 41, was charged July 14 with three other offenses as well -- entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry.

Those charges will be dismissed at his Feb. 15, 2022, sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and or a $10,000 fine.

The plea almost didn't happen.

When Friedrich asked if McAlanis knew he was committing a crime by entering the Capitol just before 3 p.m., he said police "were letting people in."

“I didn’t know that I was committing a crime by going inside, otherwise I wouldn't have done it,” he said.

That prompted Friedrich to respond she might not be able to accept the plea. However, she gave McAlanis and his attorney time to talk. When the hearing resumed, McAlanis acknowledged he knew he shouldn't have been in the building.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve noted that McAlanis had entered the Capitol after barricades had been breached and windows and doors broken.

"It was only when the place had been pretty much overrun that Mr. McAlanis went inside," Eve said.

McAlanis told Friedrich he was not there for any violent or malicious purpose, but had been "observing everything" and "helping police." He said was only in the rotunda part of the Capitol for about 10 minutes.

McAlanis's arrest came after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him in the Capitol. He took an indefinite leave of absence from the recreation board on Aug. 19, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

McAlanis is at least the third person from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael J. Lopatic Sr., of Manheim Township, was arrested at his home Feb. 3 and Samuel Lazar, 36, of Ephrata, was arrested at his home July 26. Lopatic was released pending trial in April. Last month, a federal judge ordered that Lazar remain in jail while his case proceeds.

A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30. He is scheduled for a Dec. 22 status conference.

Alam is also awaiting trial in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on burglary and theft charges stemming from the theft of antiques valued at more than $5,000 from Stoudt’s Antique Mall in Adamstown on Jan. 29.