East Cocalico Township’s former recreation board chairman will resolve charges related to the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. by a plea agreement next month.

Frank Sluzis, the attorney for Edward McAlanis, told federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich of the plan during a brief status hearing conducted by videoconference Thursday morning.

Sluzis did not specify to what charges McAlanis intends to plead, nor did he say if his client intends to plead guilty or no contest. A message left for Sluzis was not immediately returned. The plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22, by videoconference.

McAlanis was charged July 14 with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

His arrest came after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him in the Capitol.

McAlanis remains free, but under supervision of federal officials. He must comply with release conditions, including staying out of Washington unless directed by the court, committing no crimes and checking in with his supervisor as directed.

He took an indefinite leave of absence from the recreation board on Aug. 19, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

McAlanis is at least the third person from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael J. Lopatic Sr., of Manheim Township, was arrested at his home Feb. 3 and Samuel Lazar, 36, of Ephrata, was arrested at his home July 26. Lopatic was released pending trial in April. Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered that Lazar remain in jail while his case proceeds. No hearings have been scheduled for either man.

A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, 30, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30. He is scheduled for a Dec. 22 status conference.

Alam is also awaiting trial in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on burglary and theft charges stemming from the theft of antiques valued at more than $5,000 from Stoudt’s Antique Mall in Adamstown on Jan. 29.