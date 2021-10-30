A historic 1848 home remains partially torn to pieces in East Cocalico Township after a demolition crew was caught red-handed illegally leveling the place earlier this month.

Only some external brick walls and parts of the interior remain of the Samuel Keller House. The property is part of the Bucher Thal Historic District, a set of buildings that date as far back as 1760. In 1987, the National Park Service entered them into the National Register of Historic Places.

The demolition was underway Oct. 14, when a nearby resident saw what was happening and notified local officials, said East Cocalico Township Manager Michael Hession.

The property owner had no building permit to demolish the property, Hession said. The East Cocalico Township code enforcement officer later arrived to halt the work.

By that time, the home’s roof and upper half-story was already gone, as well as a barn on the property, according to Danielle Keperling, executive director at the Lancaster County Historical Preservation Trust.

The partial demolition comes just three months after Conshohocken-based industrial real estate developer Exeter Property Group bought the property in July. The 84.5-acre property includes a 627,000-square-foot building long used by Henry Schein Inc. as a distribution center.

Henry Schein is a major medical supplies distributor and has been a tenant there since 1998.

Exeter bought the property from Samuel Kirschenbaum and his New York-based SK Realty firm for $60 million in July.

Calls to Exeter for comment went unanswered.

A spokesperson for Henry Schein, Inc. said the company was unaware of the demolition and has no involvement with it.

The 1848 home next to the warehouse is also in a historic overlay zone. That is a township zoning designation that requires owners to consult the Lancaster County Historical Preservation Trust on how to best preserve elements of any buildings being altered or demolished.

It’s unclear why crews began to demolish the property. Hession said he wasn’t aware of any development plans submitted to the township.

“I think they just thought they could do it under the radar,” Keperling said.

The Preservation Trust’s executive committee has called for the township to impose any applicable fines to the owner for the illegal demolition, according to Keperling, and contract with architectural salvage companies to protect any remaining architectural items like doors, moldings and brick.

The township’s board of supervisors will discuss the incident at their next meeting, which is Thursday, Hession said.

The zoning overlay is in part a recognition of the significance of the site to the area’s history, Hession said.

“It’s important to the fabric of our community and it really tells the story of who we are and where we come from, so that’s always important,” Hession said.

The Bucher Thal Historic District is a rural hamlet that developed around a grist mill, according to the property’s registration with the National Register of Historic Places. The homes in the area date as far back as 1760.

“Despite current development to the north and west, the district continues to retain, in good condition, its rural character and its high level of architectural integrity,” reads the description of the district in its 1987 submission to the National Register.

The Keller House is an example of a late federal-style home, according the National Register’s architectural description. The Kellers also owned the mill across the road at the time, the description says.

The National Register of Historic places adds an extra layer of protection for historic buildings, but it doesn’t protect them from demolition, Keperling said.

“The only thing that actually stops a building from getting demolished is an easement,” Keperling said.