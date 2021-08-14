Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect McAlanis' employment with East Cocalico Township.

A Stevens man who serves as an official in East Cocalico Township has been charged after he was seen on video entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.

Edward McAlanis, who is listed as the chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, was charged on July 14 with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to charging documents.

A LinkedIn profile for McAlanis also indicates he is the chairman of East Cocalico Township's Park and Recreation Board.

Surveillance footage captured McAlanis inside the Capitol rotunda around 3 p.m., the FBI said.

The FBI first began looking into McAlanis on Jan. 10, after receiving pictures of him inside and outside the Capitol from a tipster, according to an FBI statement of facts. The tipster shares mutual friends with McAlanis.

Investigators then used phone records to determine that McAlanis’ cellphone was present inside the Capitol, later being told by a second tipster, a family friend of McAlanis, that he had told family and friends he had broken into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the FBI said. McAlanis also shared photos of himself inside the building.

McAlanis was released on $10,000 bail on July 20 and ordered to attend mental health services and submit to random drug testing, court documents show. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and any firearms at his residence. His travel was restricted to the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Attempts to reach McAlanis by phone Saturday were not immediately successful. Additional attempts to reach McAlanis' family and East Cocalico Township officials were also not immediately successful.

McAlanis previously announced on Facebook in May that he would run for the vacant Smokestown Judge of Elections position as a write-in candidate. His name does not appear on a list of municipal election candidates for election judges.

McAlanis is at least the third person from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, newspaper records show. Michael J. Lopatic Sr., 57, of Manheim Township, was arrested in Lancaster on Feb. 3 while Samuel Lazar, 35, of Ephrata, was arrested in Ephrata on July 26. A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30.