A bridge-replacement project set to begn Jan. 5, 2023, will require a detour on Stevens Road in East Cocalico Township through early October.

The bridge spans Cocalico Creek between West Church Street (Route 1051) and Line Road (Route 1045).

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed for the start of work Jan. 5. A detour will be in place using West Church Street, Route 272, Schoeneck Road (Route 1047), Springville Road (Route 1024) and Line Road (Route 1045).

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 5, 2023.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs in Adams County is the contractor for the $1,467,286 project.