When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: Joe Eisenhauer, of Landmark Homes, developer of the Carriage Hill development, asked supervisors to rescind a motion last month requiring a homeowners association to maintain a storm water basin in the development. Approval of the third phase of the project was tabled pending discussion between the attorneys for the developer and township.

Background: The developer’s plan was for the basin to be owned and maintained by one homeowner instead of being under joint ownership of all the development’s owners through a homeowners association. During the July 16 meeting, the supervisors felt this placed an unfair burden on one homeowner.

Quotable: “We believe it’s our right not to be forced to create an HOA,” Eisenhauer said.

Developer plan: Eisenhauer said the buyer of the lot with the basin would be made fully aware of what he or she was taking on. The owner would receive documents listing restrictions and clarification of duties.

Development: The basin, built in 2000 during the first two phases of development, would be upgraded to and beyond 2020 standards, Eisenhauer said. That would include an 18-inch-thick clay liner, regrading of swales and planting a mix of appropriate grasses. He said the basin has served well for 20 years even before the planned upgrades.

Township position: The supervisors were concerned about one owner being saddled with all the expense, especially in the event of a major storm. They also worried that the information regarding ownership and responsibility of the basin may not get handed on to succeeding owners of the tract.

Police request: Police Chief Darrick Keppley asked the board to buy 16 body cameras and 8 new in-car cameras, citing safety for both the public and the officers. The cameras now inside the cars are at least 10 years old, Keppley said. The cost would be $69,207. The board was receptive and will discuss it at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Other development: Zimmerman Home Builders approached the board with a plan to erect a 110-unit complex of rental townhouses on a wedge-shaped 75-acre tract bordered by North Line Road, Weaver Road and a railroad right of way.

The proposal: Planner Bill Swiernik, of David Miller Associates, said the project was designed to fit into the township’s village overlay zoning. The designation calls for a mix of housing including apartments, duplexes and single-family homes. Swiernik said the project is “loosely compliant” with Village Overlay and wanted feedback from the board. Township engineer Brent Leid called it “a stretch” to say the plan is “loosely compliant” to Village Overlay and told the board that approval “invalidates future Village Overlay controls.”

Approval: Jordan and Rachel Martin are closer to transforming unused barns on their farm at 51 Cocalico Creek Road into storage units. Martin’s is one of just two farms in the township that is located in a commercial zone where side businesses are not allowed. However, farms in ag zones may have side businesses. The board approved a text amendment allowing a side business on farms inside the commercial zone. The matter now goes to the zoning hearing board.