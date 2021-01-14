The East Cocalico Township Police Department is the latest Lancaster County law enforcement agency to outfit its officers with body cameras.

All 16 members of the department are now using the cameras after a trial and training period, Chief Darrick Keppley said Thursday.

East Cocalico joins Lititz, Manheim Borough, Strasburg, Northern Lancaster County Regional and Lancaster city police in using body cameras. The city was the first law enforcement agency in the county to begin using them, in May 2019.

There are about two dozen police departments in the county, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, which provides coverage to more than 20 of the county's 60 municipalities, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern part.

“The township itself felt that this was a very important issue and this should benefit everyone -- not only officers, not only the township, the members of the entire community,” Keppley said.

Besides the body cameras, the department upgraded dash cams for its patrol cars. All told, the equipment cost about $75,000, Keppley said. Funding came from the township and a donation from the family of Brennan E. Lied, 25, of Denver — an East Cocalico police officer who died after an off-duty motorcycle crash on March 10, 2020.

The department will also spend about $7,000 a year for data storage, Keppley said.

The department is using a system from Getac, of Bloomington, Minnesota. The city and Northern Regional use cameras from Axon, a company formerly known as Taser after its flagship product.

Keppley said he liked Getac for its cost, technology and ease of use.

