When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 26.

What happened: The board decided to broadcast a meeting online at 9 a.m. April 2. A second live meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16. Officials said they hope to return to normal meetings in May.

How it works: Both meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube here. By submitting one’s name and address, residents may comment via email at township@eastcocalicotownship.com, or by phone at 717-336-1720 (leave a message if no answer). More information here.

Zoning: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the township Zoning Hearing Board will not meet April 8. The township plans to send waiver requests to petitioners seeking an indefinite time extension for hearings. Under law, the township must hold hearings within 60 days of receiving a petition for a hearing. Otherwise, said supervisor Chairman Alan Fry, the petitioner’s request is automatically approved. The waivers would release the township from that deadline. Luongo said there are two issues pending, one small project and a home occupation approval.