The 10 to 15 minutes Edward McAlanis spent illegally inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, already cost him his job and his volunteer position on his township's recreation board.

On Tuesday, he learned he will spend the next two years on probation after a federal judge sentenced him for his guilty plea to one count of unlawfully parading in the Capitol.

“It was just an awful day in many respects,” McAlanis, 42, of East Cocalico Township, told federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich during his sentencing Tuesday morning via video conference. “Going back, I wish I could take it back. But I can’t.”

McAlanis apologized to the court, his family and community and said he’s had a lot of time to think about life, family and the country since his arrest July 14.

McAlanis documented his entry into the building with photographs that he posted to social media, which led to charges after friends provided the images to police.

After his arrest, the married father of three was fired from his job as a financial adviser, but later found work delivering pizza. McAlanis also stepped down from the township recreation board to avoid being a distraction.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” McAlanis said, adding he wants to return to the rec board and get back to work.

McAlanis was not accused of engaging in the violence at the Capitol and said he did not condone violence. He said he went to Washington, D.C., to exercise his constitutional rights.

He also told Friedrich that he helped police remove rope stanchions inside the Capitol so they could not be used as weapons and he told someone climbing a statue of Abraham Lincoln to get down from it.

McAlanis pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to the parading charge, a misdemeanor. As part of that plea agreement, three more serious offenses — entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry — were dropped.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve asked for two months of home detention, arguing that McAlanis was on the Capitol grounds for several hours before and after entering.

“It’s not just standing outside. The defendant was outside the barriers for a period of time. As it got closer to 2 o’clock, he got closer to the building” as other people were fighting with Capitol police and forcing their way inside, Eve said. “It’s like he stands around and lets somebody else do the ugly business” and then goes inside.

Friedrich wasn’t swayed. She noted several other defendants who only went inside the Capitol were sentenced to probation, and not additional house arrest.

Friedrich said McAlanis had accepted responsibility, seemed remorseful and cooperated.

“His role was minimal in my view,” she said.

Friedrich also ordered McAlanis to do 60 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution.