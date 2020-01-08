Earthquakes in Puerto Rico rattle nerves of anxious loved ones in Lancaster

Christiana Maldonado was jolted from sleep early Tuesday as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico, damaging hundreds of buildings in the south, cutting power across swaths of the island and causing at least one death.
“The house was rocking back and forth,” said Maldonado, a Lancaster resident visiting family on the island’s western coast. “I grabbed my best friend’s hand, and we just waited.”
“It was about eight seconds long, but it felt like five minutes,” Maldonado added, speaking by cellphone from her mother’s home in Anasco Playa. “Dogs were going crazy.”
The 4:24 a.m. local time quake, centered off the southwestern coast, was the apex of two days of smaller quakes and tremors affecting many residents who have ties to Lancaster County.
With memories still fresh of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, many here are anxiously monitoring the news and social media for updates about this latest blow to the economically struggling U.S. territory and trying to stay in contact with loved ones.
“My mother (in northern Puerto Rico) called me only 15 minutes after the tremor,” Deborah Gonzalez of Lancaster Township said. “She was rattled and crying.”
“It’s shaking now!”
Shortly before noon Tuesday, Milzy Carrasco of Lancaster was on the phone with her uncle, interpreting for an LNP reporter, when he told her, “It’s shaking right now!”
The rumble was just one more of the small tremors that the uncle, Anibal Leon, 45, of Ponce, in south-central Puerto Rico, said were coming every 15 to 30 minutes.
With power out after the pre-dawn quake, Leon said, people in his oceanview neighborhood poured from their homes in the dark and started running inland out of fear a tsunami might be next.
“I feel like I’m prepared,” Leon’s wife, Ogla Leon-Colon, also 45, said by phone. She gave her children, ages 12, 10 and 4, whistles and established a gathering place in case they were separated. Overnight, at least one person will stay awake while others sleep, she said.
Leon said his home was fine, but hundreds in a nearby neighborhood were damaged. The damage in Ponce and neighboring towns may be worse than what they suffered during Maria. Where the hurricane blew off roofs, the quake felled aging structures.
Puerto Rico’s last major quake hit in 1918.
Gas lines forming
“We got up and were told we had to get out of the house,” said Maldonado, who is a co-owner and chef at Upohar and standholder of Christina’s Criollo in Lancaster’s Central Market. “Many neighbors got in their cars and drove off. There are already long lines for gas.”
“We still don’t have electricity,” she added late Tuesday morning. “We’re charging phones in cars.”
Gonzalez, of Lancaster Township, said she volunteered with the local Latin American Cultural Center to assist victims of Hurricane Maria. She said that effort was frustrated by the delays getting supplies to the island.
“We have learned from that that we need to have things in place before we have any kind of (relief) drive,” Gonzalez said. “I know everybody wants to help, but we have to wait until we can see how we can help.”
A spokesperson for Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service said Tuesday that its volunteers and leaders working on projects in Puerto Rico were safe.
The organization plans to send a team to the island Monday to assess the quake damage and find out how it can help.
MDS is accepting donations at mds.mennonite.net/donate.