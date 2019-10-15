Earthquake screengrab

The blue dot indicates where an earthquake was confirmed in South Franklin Township, Washington County, Pa., October 15, 2019. This is the 14th earthquake this year in Pennsylvania. 

 Screenshot of USGS map

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake hit South Franklin Township, Washington County, Pa., on Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey. 

The earthquake happened at 6:58 a.m., about six miles south of the Washington County airport. 

This is the 14th earthquake in Pennsylvania this year measuring at or above 1.0 magnitude, according to the USGS. 

Exactly one month ago, a 2.8-magnitude hit in East Berlin, Adams County. The effects could be felt in several counties, including Lebanon, Lancaster and York, as well as in northern Maryland.

 

Here is the USGS list:

- South Franklin Twp. (Washington), 2.2 magnitude, Oct. 15

East Berlin (Adams), 2.8 magnitude, Sept. 15

Stormstown (Centre), 1.2 magnitude, Aug. 27

Wellsboro (Tioga), 2.3 magnitude, Aug. 20 (mining explosion)

East Petersburg (Lancaster), 1.0 magnitude, Aug. 20

Exton (Chester), 1.1 magnitude, Aug. 18

Wyomissing Hills (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, July 29

Spring Ridge (Berks), 2.2 magnitude, July 19

Mifflintown (Juniata), 3.4 magnitude, June 13

Mifflintown (Juniata), 1.3 magnitude, June 13

Wernersville (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, Apr. 11

Whitfield (Berks), 1.6 magnitude, Apr. 10

Whitfield (Berks), 1.1 magnitude, March 18

Shippensburg (Franklin & Cumberland), 1.1 magnitude, Feb. 26