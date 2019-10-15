A 2.2-magnitude earthquake hit South Franklin Township, Washington County, Pa., on Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 6:58 a.m., about six miles south of the Washington County airport.

This is the 14th earthquake in Pennsylvania this year measuring at or above 1.0 magnitude, according to the USGS.

Exactly one month ago, a 2.8-magnitude hit in East Berlin, Adams County. The effects could be felt in several counties, including Lebanon, Lancaster and York, as well as in northern Maryland.

Here is the USGS list:

- South Franklin Twp. (Washington), 2.2 magnitude, Oct. 15

- East Berlin (Adams), 2.8 magnitude, Sept. 15

- Stormstown (Centre), 1.2 magnitude, Aug. 27

- Wellsboro (Tioga), 2.3 magnitude, Aug. 20 (mining explosion)

- East Petersburg (Lancaster), 1.0 magnitude, Aug. 20

- Exton (Chester), 1.1 magnitude, Aug. 18

- Wyomissing Hills (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, July 29

- Spring Ridge (Berks), 2.2 magnitude, July 19

- Mifflintown (Juniata), 3.4 magnitude, June 13

- Mifflintown (Juniata), 1.3 magnitude, June 13

- Wernersville (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, Apr. 11

- Whitfield (Berks), 1.6 magnitude, Apr. 10

- Whitfield (Berks), 1.1 magnitude, March 18

- Shippensburg (Franklin & Cumberland), 1.1 magnitude, Feb. 26