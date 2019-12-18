Another memorable flu season is bearing down on Lancaster County.

Two years ago, we had our worst season in recent memory. Last year, our longest.

This year, we’re getting our earliest start in 15 years, and that early spike in cases means more people will be grappling with the flu — and spreading it — over the holidays.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen flu cases increase in all state regions,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Levine. “Especially with the upcoming holidays, where many people will be gathering together, I cannot stress enough how important it is for you to get your flu vaccine.”

Most people who get the flu aren’t tested, experts say, so the actual number of sufferers is much higher than the count of confirmed cases.

Statewide there have been almost 7,000 cases confirmed so far — more than 2,500 of them in the past week.

In Lancaster County, the tally is 58, with 23 of them in the last week.

Seven Pennsylvania deaths have been reported so far, and all of the victims were 50 or older. The report doesn’t say where the deaths happened.

Significance of the early start

The early start doesn’t necessarily mean the season will be especially bad, according to Dr. Joseph Kontra, Lancaster General Hospital’s chief of infectious diseases.

“Flu often spreads in work or school environments because people are in close contact for extended periods of time,” he said. “So it is often the case that for a college campus outbreak, for example, a holiday recess helps to quell the epidemic.”

However, it does provide extra reason to get vaccinated and practice good hygiene, including handwashing, as friends and family gather to celebrate.

“Persons with an influenza infection can spread the virus a day before becoming ill,” he said, noting that the flu “is spread by coughed and sneezed droplets that contaminate our hands, mouths, and things we touch.”

The flu is very contagious, he said, so “One sick person at the holiday dinner table can easily infect susceptible family members.”

Impact of cold weather

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kontra said that while flu season is typically in the winter, “in tropical areas flu is spread year-round. ” In winter, cold weather “forces us inside where we are in close contact with others who may be infected.”

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot each year, with rare exceptions.

Insurance usually provides flu shots administered at doctors' offices for free. Many pharmacies also offer them on a walk-in basis, generally charging if insurance doesn’t cover it.

Adult flu deaths aren’t traced consistently nationwide, but child flu deaths are. CDC shows 135 nationwide last season, and it estimates that 80% of flu-associated deaths in children are among the unvaccinated.

Some athletes who have had #flu-like symptoms in the past week or so, per incidental mentions in @AP stories: * Houston Rockets' "C Tyson Chandler * Minnesota Timberwolves' "Keita Bates-Diop* New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) December 17, 2019

The latest CDC #FluView report is out reporting 11 states and Puerto Rico with high levels of flu activity. Find out if your state is one of them: https://t.co/bRQRnntPQe pic.twitter.com/3hsUxATOWp — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 13, 2019

You should get a #fluvaccine even if you have already had #flu this season. It’s important to remember that annual flu vaccine protects against three or four different flu viruses and multiple viruses usually circulate during any one season. https://t.co/T5ReWPLoQf #FightFlu pic.twitter.com/buxbEvnusV — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 17, 2019