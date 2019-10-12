An early morning fire caused approximately $140,000 in damage to a detached garage behind 135 and 137 N. Cedar St. in Lititz on Saturday, according to police.

Lititz Borough police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which started around 2:50 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and police said the fire was put out quickly, thanks to Lititz Fire Company and other fire departments in the area.

Three vehicles parked inside the garage were destroyed in the fire, along with other items, according to police.

