Some voters across Lancaster County are having trouble scanning their ballots, due to barcode errors when they attempt to scan, said Randall Wenger, the county's chief clerk and registrar for the county Board of Elections.

If the ballot is not scanning, the voter should first attempt to flip it upside down and try to scan it again, Wenger said.

If it still does not scan, the voter should drop their ballot into the emergency ballot box, he added.

"The count will be added into the total once we are able to get it to scan on a different scanner," Wenger said. "There's nothing nefarious about putting the ballot in the emergency ballot box."

This ballot scanning issue is "scattered and not countywide," he added.

At my first #PAPrimary stop, Grace UCC in Manheim Township, the volunteers said that of the 10 Democrat ballots they’ve tried scanning, none of the barcodes were readable. They’ve tried scanning them in every direction, they said. — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) June 2, 2020

Early reports said only Democratic ballots were not scanning. But Wenger said the barcode scanning issue is occurring for both party ballots.

Diane Topakian, the Lancaster County Democratic Committee chair, said her office received reports of Democratic ballots not scanning in Sadsbury Township and Manheim Township.

"I would be surprised if it was anything deliberately targeting Democratic ballots," Topakian added.

This is the second election using the county's new voting system with a voter-verifiable paper record for all votes, after Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018 mandated all counties update their voting machines to heed the warnings of federal authorities that Russian hackers targeted Pennsylvania.

Ethan Demme, a Republican committeeman in East Lampeter Township, said when polls opened at 7 a.m., some of the ballots were not scanning. When Demme went to scan his ballot, it at first did not scan. When he flipped it upside-down, it scanned. He called the scanning machines "finicky."

The Lancaster County Board of Elections is working to identify what is causing the issue, Wenger added.

Today is Pennsylvania's rescheduled presidential primary election, which was postponed from its original date April 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today's primary is underway despite Lancaster County still being under Wolf's stay-at-home order until Friday, when the county will officially move to the "yellow" stage of Wolf's reopening plan (although county elected officials moved the county to "yellow" without Wolf's approval on May 15).

This is also the first election with extended vote-by-mail options, with more than 48,938 mail ballots returned to the Lancaster County Board of Elections as of Monday afternoon.