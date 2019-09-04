An early-morning crash from a tractor hitting a utility pole has closed a stretch of Route 222 near Quarryville.
The road is currently closed from Scotland Road to Blackburn Road in both directions, according to Quarryville Fire Company Chief Joel Neff.
There were no injuries in the crash, Neff said.
Solanco School District tweeted that the main road to the school is closed, but can still be accessed via the south entrance.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m., when a tractor towing a silage wagon knocked over a utility pole, Quarryville Fire Company posted on Facebook.
Neff said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but expects PPL to be on scene until at least lunch.