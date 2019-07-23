Cooler temps move through area

Today's high of 76 will make Tuesday the coolest day of the week in Lancaster County. 

 AccuWeather

Tuesday will be a cooler day in Lancaster County, with a high of 76 -- the lowest it's been in recent weeks. 

But the rain will stick around. 

Most of today's showers are expected before 8 a.m., with a slight chance of more rain throughout the afternoon. 

Temps will drop in the 60s tonight, with a low of 61. 

The next four days have sun in the forecast, with the temperature creeping back toward the 90s. 

Wednesday through Saturday is expected to be sunny with a low chance of rain and temps in the high-80s. 