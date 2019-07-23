Tuesday will be a cooler day in Lancaster County, with a high of 76 -- the lowest it's been in recent weeks.
But the rain will stick around.
Most of today's showers are expected before 8 a.m., with a slight chance of more rain throughout the afternoon.
Temps will drop in the 60s tonight, with a low of 61.
The next four days have sun in the forecast, with the temperature creeping back toward the 90s.
Wednesday through Saturday is expected to be sunny with a low chance of rain and temps in the high-80s.