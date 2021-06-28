An apartment window was struck during an early morning shooting in Lancaster Township on Monday that left multiple vehicles damaged, according to Manheim Township police.

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 1:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

No one was injured during the shooting, though numerous vehicles sustained damage and at least one round struck an apartment window.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or provide an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.