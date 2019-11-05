Traffic will be backed up on Route 322 (East Main Street) in Ephrata for "several hours" this morning, Ephrata Police said, after an early morning motorcycle crash.

The crash happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 700 block of East Main Street, police said, when the motorcycle struck and sheered a utility pole.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Lancaster General Trauma for multiple injuries, police said. The crash is still being investigated.

The roadway will be shut down between Bethany Road and Pleasant Valley Road while the utility poles and wires are replaced, according to police.

