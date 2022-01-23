Two people were displaced after their Lancaster city home was heavily damaged in a fire early Sunday morning, according to the city Bureau of Fire.

The blaze broke out somewhere on the second floor of a two-story duplex in the 600 block of Hershey Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., said Capt. Chris DeLong. Flames were already visible on the second floor by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour, working through frigid conditions. The blaze eventually damaged both floors of the home before it was extinguished.

The home is not currently habitable, but is likely not a total loss, DeLong said. A monetary estimate on the extent of property damage was not available.

Charring was visible around the edges of the residence's windows Sunday afternoon. A pink sign was posted on the front door of the residence, warning that the building was not safe to enter.

A city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Both of the home’s residents were able to safely escape the building before firefighters arrived. The residents have since made temporary living arrangements, DeLong said.

No one was injured during the incident.

DeLong was unsure if several cats reported to be inside the home at the time of the fire were able to safely escape.