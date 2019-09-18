An early morning fire displaced five people Wednesday morning in New Holland Borough.

No injuries were reported and all five people were out of the building when fire crews arrived, according to Garden Spot Fire Rescue chief Darryl Keiser.

Keiser said there were three apartments in the building.

The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. in the back apartment of 305 East Main Street, Keiser said.

The fire spread to the neighboring business at 309, damaging the side of the building.

Nearly 75 firefighters from eight different fire companies helped stop the blaze, Keiser said.

Firefighters contained the blaze in under an hour, and estimated that, in all, there was nearly $275,000 in damages.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene and is still investigating, Keiser said.

The chief tipped his hat to local businesses who let his volunteer firefighters leave work to help fight the fire.

