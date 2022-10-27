An early-morning fire damaged Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown.

Emergency crews responded to the fire shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday at 28 South Market Street, according to a dispatch supervisor. The brewery is just off the intersection of High and Market streets.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze and the scene is under control, according to a dispatch supervisor. Police and fire officials were still investigating as of 9 a.m. and said more information is expected sometime later on Thursday.

Charring was visible on the back side of the building, and no damage was visible on the front of the building. No injuries were reported.

Where the fire started and its cause are still currently unknown. A fire marshal with Pennsylvania State Police was also at the scene.