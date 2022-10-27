An early-morning fire damaged Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown.

Emergency crews responded to the fire shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday at 28 South Market Street, according to a dispatch supervisor. The brewery is just off the intersection of High and Market streets.

Police and fire officials were still investigating into Thursday morning. Charring was visible on the back side of the building, and no damage was visible on the front of the building.

The brewery announced on social media that no one was injured and that the fire was in the back stairwell of the building.

"We absolutely love serving this community, and we are doing everything we can to reopen the taproom," said a representative from the brewery in an email. Funk Brewing encourages customers to stay tuned to their social media for updates.

Elizabethtown Fire Department is listing the damages as undetermined and said that the business will need to evaluate the damage to the stock and product that were stored at the brewery.

The cause of the fire is still currently unknown. A fire marshal with Pennsylvania State Police was also at the scene.