A fire at the AmishView Inn & Suites displaced guests and sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Leacock Township hotel at 2:40 a.m. at 3125 Old Philadelphia Pike, according to a dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The hotel is between Bird in Hand and Intercourse.

The fire reportedly started in a vending or ice machine and caused smoke damage, according to FOX43. Hotel guests were evacuated, and two people were taken to a local hospital and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Emergency crews have since cleared the scene, but the fire chief and fire marshal are still investigating, according to dispatch.

Displaced guests are currently housed at the nearby Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, according to FOX43.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.