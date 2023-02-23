A fire at the AmishView Inn & Suites displaced guests and sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Leacock Township hotel at 2:40 a.m. at 3125 Old Philadelphia Pike, according to a dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The hotel is between Bird-in-Hand and Intercourse.

Hotel guests were evacuated, and two people were taken to a local hospital. FOX43 reported a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Tom Neely, CEO of Thomas E. Strauss Inc., which owns and operates AmishView along with Miller’s Smorgasbord and Smokehouse BBQ & Brews in Bird-in-Hand, said the hotel plans to fully open again Thursday, with the first floor sectioned off. He said the damage was mainly kept to one room on the first floor, along with additional smoke problems.

Neely said the fire started in a room with a handful of vending machines, but said the officials have not determined the exact cause of the fire. He said the hotel was at 60% capacity when the fire started.

He was told there were two people from the hotel brought to a hospital but did not specify where or what for.

Neely said he believes five fire departments responded to the fire, led by the Intercourse Fire Company.

“We were all very pleased with emergency services,” Neely said. “They did a phenomenal job.”

Intercourse Fire Company Chief Steve Dienner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Displaced guests are currently housed at the nearby Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, according to Neely, with a breakfast provided to them this morning.

Downingtown couple Robert and Kathleen DeCarli were staying in the room directly across from where the fire started. Kathleen said around 2:30 alarms started going off, and when Robert looked out the front room, he saw a hallway filled with black smoke and fire in the concession room.

Robert quickly blocked the bottom of the door with pillows, and he and Kathleen cracked the window to get air in while they waited for rescue from the fire company. The fire rescue then broke the window and helped the DeCarlis down to the ground on a ladder.

Kathy and Lou Rainero of Staten Island, N.Y., had just checked in at 3 p.m. and were staying down the hall from the vending machines when the alarms went off.

Lou stepped out of the room to see what was happening, and even a quick check outside rendered him covered in a black smog, staining his clothes.

The couple was able to escape out a side entrance.

Both of the couples remarked on how well the emergency services and hotel staff handled the situation.

“They were all so amazing in how they handled it,” Lou Rainero said.

“We love this place,” Robert DeCarli said. “This is the best hotel.”

Emergency crews have since cleared the scene, but the fire chief and fire marshal are still investigating, according to dispatch.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.