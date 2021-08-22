Two men were killed after crashing along Route 30 in Mountville early Sunday morning, according to West Hempfield Township police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near mile marker 258.2, near Hill Street, around 2:39 a.m., said Sgt. Ryan Draper, the crash's lead investigator.

Two men, their names and ages unknown at this point, were killed in the crash, Draper said.

Police are unsure what caused the crash.

Investigators were at the scene of the crash for about five hours, not clearing the area until around 8 a.m., Draper said.

The two men will undergo autopsies Monday morning, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.