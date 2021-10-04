A portion of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township was closed down Monday morning after a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 30 is closed in the eastbound lane from College Avenue to near Centerville Road, according to 511pa.com. Traffic is backed up and exiting onto Prospect Road.

A supervisor with LCWC didn’t say if there were any injuries reported.

Crews are still on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.