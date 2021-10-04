Traffic alert- daytime- logo

A portion of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township was closed down Monday morning after a tractor trailer crash. 

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Route 30 is closed in the eastbound lane from College Avenue to near Centerville Road, according to 511pa.com. Traffic is backed up and exiting onto Prospect Road. 

A supervisor with LCWC didn’t say if there were any injuries reported. 

Crews are still on the scene. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next