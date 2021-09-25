An Upper Leacock Township barn was destroyed by a blaze early Friday morning, according to a report by WGAL.

The fire started around 2 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A truck driver who was driving by noticed the fire and woke up the people living next to the barn, WGAL said. Firefighters arrived to find the barn fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze was reported under control at 4:37 a.m., according to a supervisor with LCWC.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, WGAL said. A fire marshal was called to the scene because of the value of the contents inside the barn.

No injuries were reported, according to the supervisor.

New Holland Pike was closed between Hartman Station and Forest Hill roads for several hours Friday morning.