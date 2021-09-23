“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Flash flood watch, high winds

A flash flood watch is in effect for Lancaster County today.

There's a 100% chance of rain and wind gusts could get as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster County could is expected to get between 2 and 4 inches of rain, NWS said.

Click here to read more about what to expect today.

Missing woman from Rapho Twp. found safe

A woman who was reported missing in Rapho Township on Monday was found safe on Wednesday night, police said.

Little details were given about where or how she was found.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster woman charged for deadly crash in June

A Lancaster woman was intoxicated when she drove across a grass median into oncoming traffic in June, according to police.

She hit another vehicle head-on, killing the passenger, police said.

Click here to read the full story.

From injured to all-star

He remembers hearing the snap of his leg after a lineman jumped on him during a JV football game in Mount Joy two years ago.

"Everyone around me was saying that they heard the crack. I was screaming in pain," Robert Footman recalled.

So far this season, the Columbia senior has been "superb," as the Crimson Tide's quarterback, writes LNP|LancasterOnline's Jeff Reinhart.

Read more about Footman's story here.

Houseplant tips: reviving a tattered monstera

An LNP|LancasterOnline reporter was jealous of the flourishing monsteras shared by members of the Plants of Lancaster County Facebook group.

She had to buy one of the holey-leafed plants when she saw them for sale at a hardware store.

But reviving its tattered leaves and getting new growth proved challenging.

Click here to read what advice an expert has to offer.

Crowns and tractors

Take a look through photos from the 97th West Lampeter Community Fair on Wednesday evening.

Here's what other people are reading this morning:

- 10 still hospitalized days after LCBC bus crash; pastor says injured are 'making improvements'

- 'The order stands': Penn Manor begins sending kids home for refusing to wear a mask

- 7 events in Lancaster County to attend this weekend, from free movies to a beer festival