Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, September 20, 2021.
Cool weather expected this week
Today will be sunny, with clear skies and a high temperature around 77, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Temps will drop to a low of 57 tonight.
Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s.
Click here to view the seven-day forecast. LCBC bus carrying students, volunteers crashes
There were more than 30 injuries reported in a crash involving a bus carrying high school students and volunteers back from an LCBC high school ministry retreat, according to multiple news reports.
The crash happened in Schuylkill County on Sunday afternoon, en route to the Manheim campus.
Click here to read what we know so far Monday morning. Group wants to stop stocking of hatchery trout in some streams
The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Native Fish Coalition has gained more than 1,500 signatures on a
change.org petition, urging the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stop stocking nonnative and overpowering hatchery trout in streams that wild brook trout use.
In this file photo, a fisherman a fisherman is seen along a stream in Lancaster County, April 9, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Outdoors columnist Ad Crable writes that the petition cites 39 studies that show interaction of wild brook trout with hatcher or even wild nonnative trout is harmful.
Click here to read the full story. A look back at Penn State's weekend white-out-win
Sports writer Mike Gross takes a look back at Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday in his column.
"But as an event, part game, frat party, and rock concert, it was dense and sloppy and noisy and flawed and giddy and epic," he writes.
Click here to read his full column, digging into the game and everything around it.
Penn State head coach James Franklin flashes the number one sign to fans after defeating Auburn at Beaver Stadium in State College on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent
Shoo-fly pie champ
The winner of Sunday's shoot-fly pie eating contest ate nearly two full pies.
The contest happened at Dutch Wonderland and the winner received a 2022 platinum season pass for the amusement park.
Check out the photos from the contest below.
091921shooflypie-10.jpg
The first annual Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland took place on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-9.jpg
A woman ties an apron before the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-8.jpg
Shoo-fly Pies lined up for the Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-7.jpg
Emily, 10, the winner of this years kids Whip Cream Stacking during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-6.jpg
Emily, 10, smiles for a picture after winning this years kids Whip Cream Stacking contest. Shot during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-5.jpg
Emily, 10, smiles as her name is announced as the winner of the kids whip cream stacking contest. Shot during the first annual Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-4.jpg
Five kids stack whip cream as tall as possible in the first annual Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-3.jpg
Colin takes part in the first annual Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-2.jpg
Five kids stack whip cream as tall as possible in the first annual Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-11.jpg
Six adults compete in the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-1.jpg
A plate and two season passes were the prizes for the winners of the Shoo-fly Pie Eating Contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-17.jpg
The winner of a Shoo-fly Pie eating contest celebreates after eating almost 2 full pies. Shot at the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-16.jpg
A man takes a water break during a Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-15.jpg
A woman records video of the soon to be winner during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-14.jpg
A man takes a bite of pie during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-13.jpg
A man eats Shoo-fly Pie during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
091921shooflypie-12.jpg
A man smacks a Shoo-fly Pie in his face during the Shoo-fly Pie eating contest at Dutch Wonderland on Sunday, Sept 19, 2021.
ICYMI over the weekend
- A Lancaster city taxi driver was sentenced to prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after driving her home in 2018.
Click here for more.
- There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 being reported at Lancaster County schools.
Click here to see how many at each school.
- LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin how Lancaster County officials are handling the mask mandate, including how county District Attorney Heather Adams is planning on handling prosecution.
