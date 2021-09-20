“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cool weather expected this week

Today will be sunny, with clear skies and a high temperature around 77, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Temps will drop to a low of 57 tonight.

Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s.

LCBC bus carrying students, volunteers crashes

There were more than 30 injuries reported in a crash involving a bus carrying high school students and volunteers back from an LCBC high school ministry retreat, according to multiple news reports.

The crash happened in Schuylkill County on Sunday afternoon, en route to the Manheim campus.

Group wants to stop stocking of hatchery trout in some streams

The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Native Fish Coalition has gained more than 1,500 signatures on a change.org petition, urging the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stop stocking nonnative and overpowering hatchery trout in streams that wild brook trout use.

Outdoors columnist Ad Crable writes that the petition cites 39 studies that show interaction of wild brook trout with hatcher or even wild nonnative trout is harmful.

A look back at Penn State's weekend white-out-win

Sports writer Mike Gross takes a look back at Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday in his column.

"But as an event, part game, frat party, and rock concert, it was dense and sloppy and noisy and flawed and giddy and epic," he writes.

Shoo-fly pie champ

The winner of Sunday's shoot-fly pie eating contest ate nearly two full pies.

The contest happened at Dutch Wonderland and the winner received a 2022 platinum season pass for the amusement park.

ICYMI over the weekend

- A Lancaster city taxi driver was sentenced to prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after driving her home in 2018. Click here for more.

- There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 being reported at Lancaster County schools. Click here to see how many at each school.

- LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin how Lancaster County officials are handling the mask mandate, including how county District Attorney Heather Adams is planning on handling prosecution. Click here to read the full story.

