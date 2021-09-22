“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m. Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Chance of rain today, flash flood watch tomorrow Today will one of the warmer days this week, with a high expected near 78 and a low of 66, according to the National Weather Service in State College. There is a 70% chance of rain today, with showers likely after 8 a.m., NWS said. A flash flood watch was issued for Lancaster County and will begin on Thursday at noon, NWS said. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast. Click here to view the seven-day forecast. More rental relief funding for Lancastrians An additional $6.2 million was received by Lancaster County recently, bumping up the total rental assistance from the government to nearly $55 million. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress earlier this year. So far, a total of 4,388 renters have applied for assistance through the Lancaster County Housing Authority. Click here to read the full story. LCBC bus crash: Money raised for teens medical expenses, 11 still hospitalized As of Tuesday night, 11 people were still hospitalized after a charter bus loaded with 31 passengers crashed in Schuylkill County on Sunday night. The passengers were mainly ninth- and 10th-grade girls and church volunteers, according to LCBC. The driver of the bus also remains in the hospital.
Fundraisers for two of the teens have raised a combined total of $32,000, as of Tuesday night.
Click here to read the full story. Top performers honored
The L-L League Quarterback Club picked its top performers from Week 4 of high school football.
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) runs the ball to the end zone against Conrad Weiser at Cocalico High School in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Jonathan Kleine
Eight L-L athletes were chosen -- two from every section.
Click here to read how was honored and why. Want to be in a movie? Today's your chance!
Make / Films, a Lancaster production company, is currently shooting "Brave the Dark," a movie based on Nate Deen (then Busco) and how a Garden Spot High School English teacher named Stan Deen turned into a father-figure for the troubled teen.
Extras are wanted for a scene that depicts one of Stan Deen's theater performances at Garden Spot High School.
People interested in being extras should show up at Garden Spot High School between 3 and 4 p.m. and follow signs for "Brave the Dark" extras.
Click here to read more. Slides, sandwiches and a snake: Ephrata Fair photos
Take a look through photos captured Tuesday night at the 102nd Ephrata Fair.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Brittany Dobbs, of Ephrata, carries Percival Peaches, her Albino Colombian Rat Tail Boa, during the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Lucas Herr, 12, left, and his grandfather Rick Bender, both from Ephrata, enjoy the rides during the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Carson Spohn, 3, of Lebanon, waves to his mom, as he rides the carousel at the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Fair food at the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Mya Koch, 5, left, and her cousin Ashlynn Aughinbaugh, 5, both from Ephrata, enjoys the rides during the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
John Wilson, left, and his wife Keri Wilson, walk with their daughter Lucy Wilson, 2, from Neffsville, down the midway at the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
Members of the Akron Lions Club, serve up their famous grilled cheese burgers, during the 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
102nd Ephrata Fair
The 102nd Ephrata Fair in downtown Ephrata Tuesday September 21, 2021.
