Chance of rain today, flash flood watch tomorrow

Today will one of the warmer days this week, with a high expected near 78 and a low of 66, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 70% chance of rain today, with showers likely after 8 a.m., NWS said.

A flash flood watch was issued for Lancaster County and will begin on Thursday at noon, NWS said. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast.

More rental relief funding for Lancastrians

An additional $6.2 million was received by Lancaster County recently, bumping up the total rental assistance from the government to nearly $55 million.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress earlier this year.

So far, a total of 4,388 renters have applied for assistance through the Lancaster County Housing Authority.

LCBC bus crash: Money raised for teens medical expenses, 11 still hospitalized

As of Tuesday night, 11 people were still hospitalized after a charter bus loaded with 31 passengers crashed in Schuylkill County on Sunday night.

The passengers were mainly ninth- and 10th-grade girls and church volunteers, according to LCBC. The driver of the bus also remains in the hospital.

Fundraisers for two of the teens have raised a combined total of $32,000, as of Tuesday night.

Top performers honored

The L-L League Quarterback Club picked its top performers from Week 4 of high school football.

Eight L-L athletes were chosen -- two from every section.

Want to be in a movie? Today's your chance!

Make / Films, a Lancaster production company, is currently shooting "Brave the Dark," a movie based on Nate Deen (then Busco) and how a Garden Spot High School English teacher named Stan Deen turned into a father-figure for the troubled teen.

Extras are wanted for a scene that depicts one of Stan Deen's theater performances at Garden Spot High School.

People interested in being extras should show up at Garden Spot High School between 3 and 4 p.m. and follow signs for "Brave the Dark" extras.

Slides, sandwiches and a snake: Ephrata Fair photos

Take a look through photos captured Tuesday night at the 102nd Ephrata Fair.

