Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

Today will be a high near 73 with a low around 63.

There could be areas of patch fog before 10 a.m. and there's a 10% chance of rain.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.

Agencies in Lancaster County await arrival of Afghan refugees

Bethany Christian Services and Church World Services, both Lancaster-based refugee resettlement agencies, are still waiting for Afghan refugees to arrive.

Last week, a measles outbreak put a hold on the resettle effort, named Operation Allies Welcome, the Associated Press reported.

“It looks like significant resettlement may not happen until the spring now, which is very disappointing,” assistant director of public affairs and governance Allison Preston-Smith said.

Click here to read the full story.

New director leads Millersville University's weather center

For the first time in the past three decades, the Millersville University Weather Information Center has a new director.

Kyle Elliott, 29, took over the position in September, about a year after Eric Horst retired after 32 years as director.

It's a dream job for Elliott, who graduated from the university in 2014, before getting his master's degree from Penn State and working for AccuWeather until 2020.

Click here to read the full story and learn more about the weather information center.

Seven in a row

The Manheim Township girls tennis team won its seventh-straight Lancaster-Lebanon League team tournament on Tuesday night.

The Blue Streaks beat Hempfield, 3-1.

Click here to read the full story.

Albatwitch Day

Saturday, Oct. 9, people will be celebrating Lancaster's urban legend in Columbia.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will have live music, vendors and daytime haunted trolley tours (the nighttime tours are sold out).

Click here for more info on Albatwitch Day.

Lebanon city names day after 9-year-old taekwondo prodigy

Lebanon city mayor Sherry Capello announced that Oct. 2 would be Joshua Aguirre Day, named after the 9-year-old taekwondo black belt from Lebanon who has collected more than 150 awards from around the world.

The announcement was made at the city's multicultural festival on Oct. 2.

“Lebanon Pennsylvania is very proud to call him our son and we believe his accomplishments are a shining example of ‘Lebanon -- the place to grow’,” the proclamation reads.

Click here to read the full story.

Workers walk the picket line

Local union workers at the Kellogg's Company's East Hempfield location went on strike Tuesday, joining roughly 1,400 other union workers across the U.S.

The walkout was only the second in the 45-year-old plant's history.

Click here to read more about the strike.

