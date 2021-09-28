“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

'Hazardous weather' on tap for Lancaster

Thunderstorms and possible hail are in the forecast today.

Storms are expected to roll through the area this afternoon, mainly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued Lancaster County, warning of possible hail and gusty winds.

Ephrata school board won't allow parents to exempt children from mask order

The Ephrata Area school board voted late Monday night to reject a proposal that would allow parents to exempt their child from the state's mask mandate without a doctor's excuse.

The meeting lasted about four and half hours and was held at Ephrata Community Church.

More than 100 residents attended the meeting, which was also streamed via Zoom.

Like father, like son

Manheim Township senior Emmett Kappesser took home the L-L League golf individual title on Monday, shooting one-under par at Honeybrook Golf Course.

His father, Chip Kappesser, who is the head golf pro at Foxchase GOlf Club and the head coach for Cocalico's golf team, also won the championship in 1989.

County Olympian wins silver medal at World Archery Championships

Casey Kaufhold, the 17-year-old archer who represented Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took second place on Sunday in the World Archery Championships.

En route to the silver medal, Kaufhold even beat Olympic gold medalist, An San, of Korea, 6-2.

Fall food

LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O'Donnel drove around Lancaster County "in pursuit of eats and drinks that reflect a moment in time, and in this case, capture the essence of autumn in Lancaster."

From apples to brownies and a little bit of everything between.

Lancaster Airport streamlines booking, checked bags

Travelers flying out of Lancaster Airport will likely have a more seamless experience with connecting to larger flights, thanks to a deal United Airlines reached with Southern Airways Express.

Passengers will be able to use one booking system to plan trips that include both airlines, streamlining the process.

Checked luggage will also be taken care of between the two airlines.

