Cool day(s) ahead

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 65.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be similar, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Murder-suicide Wednesday night in Mount Joy Township

A man shot his father with a crossbow Wednesday night, before barricading himself from police and killing himself, police said.

Police were originally called to the house in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane around 8:49 p.m., after a family member had watched the shooting and ran to a neighbor's house, according to police.

1 dead after vehicle crashes into house in Conoy Twp. on Wednesday

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a COnoy Township home and burst into flames, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

The crash-turned-fire happened around 6:08 p.m. in the 100 block of Kissel Barrick Road.

Following his father's footsteps

Annville-Cleona's Alex Long has always wanted to emulate his father on the football field, and for good reason.

His father, Tommy Long, ranks second in the Lancaster-Lebanon League's all-time rushing chart with 5,662 yards.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart talked with Alex and Tommy Long about what's next for Alex in his football endeavor. The Annville-Cleona junior already has one offer from the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League and he visited temple last week.

Quarryville native auditions for "The Voice"

Quarryville native and current Temple student Kayla Lilly auditioned for NBC's "The Voice," in an episode that aired on Tuesday, September 28.

"You have a beautiful voice," judge Ariana Grande said.

Lilly said that she felt as if her whole life had been leading up to her audition for the show.

Fun 101.3's final day on-air

Fun 101.3's final day on-air will come to an end today at 5 p.m.

The radio station, based out of Manheim, will change hands from Hall Communications to a Christian radio-station chain.

Listeners can visit the station beginning at noon for giveaways featuring the Fun 101.3's logo and to take photos with the on-air personalities.

Teacher, coach and now a bus driver

