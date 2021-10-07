“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cloudy, with rain this weekend

Today is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 74.

There will be patchy fog before 10 a.m.

Friday is expected to be similar, with a 20% chance of rain at night.

There's at least a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for the full seven-day forecast.

After 6 decades, Meck's Produce will close Central Market stand

A Lancaster Central Market staple announced the closing of its stand after 60-plus years.

Meck's Produce made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The stand began operation in 1960.

The stand began operation in 1960.

2022 Roots & Blues festival announced

The 2022 Roots & Blues festival will be held in July.

Rich Ruoff, the founder of the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival, said that the Lancaster County Convention Center will serve as the main venue, as it has in past years.

Click here to read the full story.

Art of the snap

McCaskey senior Bobby Lischner wasn't 100% sure he was cut out to be a long-snapper at first.

But now, the special-teams skill might be his ticket to playing college football.

Click here to read the full story.

Clock made of 20 species of wood ticks toward 100th birthday

A clock created in Lititz in 1921 has over 50,000 and is made of 20 different species of wood.

Click here to watch a video and learn more about the clock.

Winning lotto ticket sold in York County

A Powerball Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in York County.

Brewskee’s, in West Manchester Township, sold the winning ticket.

Click here to read the full story.

