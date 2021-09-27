“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cool weather on tap this week

Today will be a high near 78, with clear, sunny skies and a light breeze, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain and chance thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, with most rain possible in the early morning through the afternoon.

Temps will drop down into the low-70s later this week, with Thursday's high of 67 aiming to be the coolest day this week.

Prison talk: What could the future look like without a prison on East King Street?

For the past 170 years, the Lancaster County Prison has been a fixture on East King Street.

But, as the county continues the process of constructing a new prison in Lancaster Township, neighbors of the prison have started to picture a future without the European-style castle staring at them from their porches.

The county has a $3 million agreement to buy the new 78-acre site, but it has until Nov. 21 to pull out of the deal if the site is deemed unsuitable.

But, if the deal does go through, what's next for the current 5-acre plot of prison property?

LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Ashley Stalnecker spoke with neighbors about what they hope to see after the prison.

8 people still hospitalized one week after LCBC bus crash

One week after a charter bus crash sent more than 30 people to the hospital in Schuylkill County, eight are still hospitalized: six high school girls and two volunteers.

The bus was full of high school girls and volunteers returning from a high school ministry trip in New York. The bus crashed on Sunday, Sept. 19, while on its way back to the LCBC Manheim Campus.

As of Sunday, several of the girls remaining in the hospitals were "still in very serious condition,” according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

Big year for bows?

The Pennsylvania Game Commission sold the most archery licenses in state history last year, totaling 373,700.

But could this year be even bigger?

Outdoors writer P.J. Reilly offers some insight on this year's archery deer season, which opens on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Lancaster artist celebrates four decades of art making with new book

Jerome Hershey has been exploring art for the past 40 years.

His time is usually spent creating abstract painting in his second-floor studio space on North Queen Street in Lancaster.

To celebrate his four decades of painting, he released a book titled, "Paintings: 2006-2021."

