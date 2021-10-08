“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Code Orange in Lancaster County

The National Weather Service in State College issued an air quality alert for Lancaster County on Friday.

Another mild October day is in store for central PA. However, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Lower Susquehanna Valley for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Sensitive groups such as children and the elderly should limit strenuous outdoor activity. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/HSkfAX1s5a — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 8, 2021

The Code Orange alert was also issued for other counties in the Lower Susquehanna Valley.

Temperatures today will be around 77. There's a 20% to 50% chance of rain over the weekend.

Click here to read more about the air quality alert.

Lawmaker seriously injured in Wednesday night crash

Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Dowling was seriously injured after a car crash Wednesday night while on his way to an event in Lancaster County.

His vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

His office said he was treated at Lancaster General Hospital for "significant trauma."

Click here to read the full story.

Rainbow's Comedy Playhouse owner charged with theft, deceptive practices

Kelly Lynne Sechrist, 39, of Middletown, Delaware, was charged with nearly 200 counts of theft and deceptive business practices.

Sechrist was an owner of Rainbow's Comedy Playhouse, which closed abruptly in 2019.

Investigators say that Sechrist took nearly $31,000, paid by 95 customers who purchased tickets to performances at the playhouse which never occurred.

Click here to read the full story.

Gridiron report

It's Week 7 of football for the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

From who's made the most PAT kicks to which game to keep an eye on tonight, sports writer Jeff Reinhart walks you through the news of day in his 3 L-L League football facts.

Click here to see who LNP | LancasterOnline staffers picked to win tonight.

Things to do this weekend in Lancaster County

From "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" at Strasburg Railroad to the "Rocky Horror Picture Show, there's a lot happening in Lancaster County this weekend.

You can click here to read a full list of events lined up for this weekend.

This Saturday is also Albatwitch Day in Columbia, celebrating Lancaster County's own "little Bigfoot."

Winning it big

An 83-year-old Clay Township woman won $1.2 million when all her numbers matched her Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket last month.

Lillian Hess said she plans to pay off her mortgage, give some money to her children (she's a mother of eight) and pay it forward to people who helped her in the past.

Click here to read the full story.

