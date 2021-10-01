“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, October 1, 2021. Oh, and it's First Friday in Lancaster city, scroll down for a list of events happening tonight.
Mostly sunny weekend, temps rise
Today will be sunny and clear, with a high near 70.
Temps will rise this weekend, with Saturday's high expected to be around 77 and Sunday's high forecast to be around 80, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
There's a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.
Click here for the seven-day forecast. Father, who was killed by son in murder-suicide, was 'gentle giant'
Wesley Frey Sr. was a "gentle giant" who loved racing, his friend Michael McDonald said.
Frey Sr. was killed by his son, who shot him with a crossbow on Wednesday night in Mount Joy.
Click here to read the full story. Celebrating affordable housing
Nine townhouses were completed in the first phase of the Conestoga North townhome development.
Mike Sturla, State Representative speaks as local dignitaries celebrate the completion of the first phase of Conestoga North, several deed-restricted town homes based on income located along Chesapeake Street in Lancaster City's south east section on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Local elected officials and representatives of the Spanish American Civic Association celebrated the completion on Thursday.
Seven families have moved into the development so far.
Click here to read more details about what the project is and to take a look inside. Friday night football
Tonight's game at Garden Spot against Donegal was postponed until Nov. 5 due to COVID-19 concerns.
It's the fifth time this season a Lancaster-Lebanon League football game has been postponed because of the concerns about COVID-19.
Keegan Whaley (28) of Hempfield is tackled by Greysen Reylek (25) and Mahkel Tate (31) of Warwick during L-L League Week 5 action at Warwick High School in Lititz on Friday, Sep. 24, 2021.
MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent
Click here to read tonight's previews for Week 6. You can find LNP | LancasterOnline staffers' picks here. Looking for agate?
LNP | LancasterOnline was unable to get sports agate into Friday's print edition of LNP due to production and deadline issues.
You can find all the local agate by clicking here. Lawsuit: Hershey's sues California cookie maker
The Hershey Company, more commonly known as Hershey's, is suing a California cookie-maker over the trademark and shape of Hershey's Kiss.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
In December, The Cookie Department accused The Hershey Company of copying one of its trademarks in a California federal courthouse.
Click here to read the full story. FTW! (For The Weekend)
-
Today is First Friday in Lancaster city. Click here for a list of events
-
Bobby Bones is back -- at least for a short time.
-
ArtWalk offers self-guided tour through Lancaster city galleries tonight Lancaster County is beautiful. Take a look below at some of LNP | LancasterOnline photographers' favorite photos showcasing the county.
Close
Sunrise August 5
The sun rises behind morning commuters driving along Mt. Joy Road in Manheim, shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Fishermen on Speedwell Forge Lake
Two fishermen troll through the waters at Speedwell Forge Lake on Monday morning, June 7, 2021.
Conestoga River sunrise
The sun rises over the Conestoga River just off of Cabin Road Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, seen here along Mount Pleasant Road in Quarryville, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The bridge is one of the longest in the county, at 143 feet.
Farm in Southern Lancaster County
FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen grazing at a farm in southern Lancaster County on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Weather092620
A crow is seen on top of a cross on St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster city as fog rolls through the county, Saturday, September 26, 2020.
GreatEgret090520.jpg
A great egret is seen flying across the Susquehanna River on Friday, September 4, 2020.
CityFlowers
Flowers are seen hanging from a basket in downtown Lancaster during a rainy summer morning.
WildArt090420
A butterfly is seen on the shores of the Susquehanna River on a summer afternoon, Friday, September 5, 2020.
Historic Rock Ford mansion
Gen. Edward Hand's 18th-century mansion is seen at Historic Rock Ford, formerly known as Rock Ford Plantation, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The word "plantation" has been dropped from the name as Rock Ford rebrands its business name to Historic Rock Ford.
WildArt090420
A bee is seen pollinating a flower along the Susquehanna River on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Clouds over East Donegal Twp
A truck is seen driving on Rock Point Road in East Donegal Township as clouds roll in over a farm in the background, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
A tree stands out along the Susquehanna River on a foggy afternoon, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Snow Wednesday 4.jpg
The sun starts to shine on small shrubs on the back of the 10th tee at Meadia Heights Golf Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Snow Wednesday 5.jpg
The 6th green at Meadia Heights Golf Club is pictured with a light coating of snow that fell overnight on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
A squirrel runs around a tree at Buchanan Park on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
Snow sits on trees along State Street in Lancaster city on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
Snow blankets a monument in Buchanan Park, Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019. The monument honors the sailors of the U.S.S. Maine, which sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898.
Strasburg Sky
This photo was taken near the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
Viewfinder 091119
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Viewfinder 103019 TY LOHR
The Veterans Memorial Bridge is seen from Columbia River Park on Albatwitch Day, Saturday, October 12, 2019. This was the first year that annual Albatwitch Day was held at the park along the Susquehanna River.
Nolts Pond
Nolts Pond reflects a small cabin and trees in New Holland on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Sunflowers
Sunflowers grow at Country Barn.
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, Quarryville
The inside of Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. This covered bridge is one a couple that Strasburg Scooters' tours stop through.
Manor Township Farmland
Clouds roll across the sky over a field in Manor Township, near Prospect and Franklin roads, on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019.
Looking out over southern Lancaster County
One of the views overlooking southern Lancaster County while on the Strasburg Scooters' tour on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The tour goes through Strasburg and Quarryville taking back roads and touring Lancaster's historic countryside.
Muddy Run kayaking
Kayakers make their way around Muddy Run on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Farming in Quarryville
A farmer works on his land during the heat in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Lime Valley Bridge, Willow Street
The Lime Valley Bridge, in Willow Street, was built in 1871 and was one of the few bridges that the Strasburg Scooter tour goes through, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Mules in southern Lancaster County
Mules are seen on alongside the road while on a Strasburg Scooter tour, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Octoraro Creek, Quarryville
Cows beat the heat in the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Octoraro Creek, Quarryville
A cow wades into the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Rain in Quarryville
Clouds drop rain over a farm near Quarryville on the morning of Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Eagle in East Lampeter
An eagle is seen flying over East Lampeter Township on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Rays of sun in Quarryville
Light shines through the clouds over a field near Quarryville on the morning of May 23, 2019.
Clouds over farm
Light shines through patchy clouds over a farm near Quarryville on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Overview from Masonic Village Farm Market
Across form Masonic Village Farm Market in Elizabethtown, this seven-shot panorama shows the view from Eden View Road.
Newport Road, near Lititz
Horses graze on grass in a pasture off of Newport Road, in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Meadia Heights Golf Club, Willow Street
Four deer cross the 11th fairway at Meadia Heights Golf Club in Willow Street on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Downtown Lititz
Cars drive past Citizens Bank on North Broad Street in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Lititz Springs Park
Construction crews work on the Wilbur, set to be the new site of a hotel, retail stores, condominiums and a bistro, reflected in the duck pond at Lititz Springs Park, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Lititz Springs Park
Ducks and people alike enjoyed the warmer weather at Lititz Springs Park, in Lititz on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Panoramaover the Susquehanna River
The Breezyview overlook, in Columbia Borough, opens up a view over the Susquehanna River, which separates Lancaster from York County, seen here on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Temperance Hill Road
Looking down Temperance Hill Road, in Penn Township, Feb. 19, 2019.
Spring in Lancaster County Central Park
Lizzy Neff found her inspirational setting for writing poetry about nature along the Conestoga River in Lancaster County Central Park. She was surrounded by field of lesser Celandine wildflowers Monday afternoon.
Dry Wells Road, Quarryville
Barns sit alongside Dry Wells Road, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Dry Wells Road, Quarryville
A truck travels down Dry Wells Road off Route 222, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Quarryville
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church St., in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. A sign raised awareness to the opioid epidemic, saying, 'Over 96 lives have been lost to overdoses this year in Lancaster County alone.'
Quarryville
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Solanco School District warehouse, Quarryville
An aged 'mail pouch' painting is seen on the backside of the Solanco School District warehouse building, in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Quarryville mural
A mural of Quarryville is seen on the side of Progressive, at the corner of State and Hess St. in Quarryville, Wednesday, Fe. 27, 2019.
State Street in Quarryville
A Santa Claus head and sewing machines are seen in the window of Simon Lester Sew Machine on State Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Farming in Earl Township
A farmer works in a field along North Shirk Road in Earl Township Friday May 25, 2018.
South Groffdale Road, north of Intercourse
An Amish buggy travels on South Groffdale Road north of Intercourse. Thursday, December 14, 2017
Lancaster Central Market
View of the Lancaster Central Market from the seventh floor of the Griest Building. Friday, March 8, 2019
Lake Grubb Nature Park
Snow scenery around Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Lake Grubb Nature Park
Snow scenery around Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Lake Grubb Nature Park
Snow scenery around an ice-covered Lake Grubb at Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
Shenck's Mill Covered Bridge over Chiques Creek, near Salunga
Schenck's Mill Covered Bridge over Chiques Creek north of Salunga. March 4, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Patrick is the veteran ox of the cattle in the village. Friday, March 1, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Sable is the youngest of the cattle on site. Friday, March 1, 2019
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Sable is the youngest of the cattle on site. Friday, March 1, 2019
Schoolhouse near Gordonville, Leacock Township
It was time for recess at this schoolhouse near Gordonville in Leacock Township Friday afternoon. Friday, February 22, 2019
Downtown Lititz
The Lititz Mutual Insurance Co.'s building in downtown Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Newport Road, Warwick Township
Rock Lititz is seen in the background as a horse and buggy makes its way up Newport Road, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Sunrise August 5
The sun rises behind morning commuters driving along Mt. Joy Road in Manheim, shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Fishermen on Speedwell Forge Lake
Two fishermen troll through the waters at Speedwell Forge Lake on Monday morning, June 7, 2021.
Conestoga River sunrise
The sun rises over the Conestoga River just off of Cabin Road Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, seen here along Mount Pleasant Road in Quarryville, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The bridge is one of the longest in the county, at 143 feet.
Farm in Southern Lancaster County
FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen grazing at a farm in southern Lancaster County on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Weather092620
A crow is seen on top of a cross on St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster city as fog rolls through the county, Saturday, September 26, 2020.
GreatEgret090520.jpg
A great egret is seen flying across the Susquehanna River on Friday, September 4, 2020.
CityFlowers
Flowers are seen hanging from a basket in downtown Lancaster during a rainy summer morning.
WildArt090420
A butterfly is seen on the shores of the Susquehanna River on a summer afternoon, Friday, September 5, 2020.
Historic Rock Ford mansion
Gen. Edward Hand's 18th-century mansion is seen at Historic Rock Ford, formerly known as Rock Ford Plantation, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The word "plantation" has been dropped from the name as Rock Ford rebrands its business name to Historic Rock Ford.
WildArt090420
A bee is seen pollinating a flower along the Susquehanna River on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Clouds over East Donegal Twp
A truck is seen driving on Rock Point Road in East Donegal Township as clouds roll in over a farm in the background, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
A tree stands out along the Susquehanna River on a foggy afternoon, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Foggy Susquehanna River 121419
Dense fog is seen across the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Snow Wednesday 4.jpg
The sun starts to shine on small shrubs on the back of the 10th tee at Meadia Heights Golf Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Snow Wednesday 5.jpg
The 6th green at Meadia Heights Golf Club is pictured with a light coating of snow that fell overnight on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
A squirrel runs around a tree at Buchanan Park on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
Snow sits on trees along State Street in Lancaster city on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
Snow in Lancaster 121119
Snow blankets a monument in Buchanan Park, Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019. The monument honors the sailors of the U.S.S. Maine, which sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898.
Strasburg Sky
This photo was taken near the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
Viewfinder 091119
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Viewfinder 103019 TY LOHR
The Veterans Memorial Bridge is seen from Columbia River Park on Albatwitch Day, Saturday, October 12, 2019. This was the first year that annual Albatwitch Day was held at the park along the Susquehanna River.
Nolts Pond
Nolts Pond reflects a small cabin and trees in New Holland on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Sunflowers
Sunflowers grow at Country Barn.
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, Quarryville
The inside of Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. This covered bridge is one a couple that Strasburg Scooters' tours stop through.
Manor Township Farmland
Clouds roll across the sky over a field in Manor Township, near Prospect and Franklin roads, on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019.
Looking out over southern Lancaster County
One of the views overlooking southern Lancaster County while on the Strasburg Scooters' tour on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The tour goes through Strasburg and Quarryville taking back roads and touring Lancaster's historic countryside.