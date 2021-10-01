Early Edition
TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, October 1, 2021. Oh, and it's First Friday in Lancaster city, scroll down for a list of events happening tonight. 

Mostly sunny weekend, temps rise

Today will be sunny and clear, with a high near 70. 

Temps will rise this weekend, with Saturday's high expected to be around 77 and Sunday's high forecast to be around 80, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

There's a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. 

Click here for the seven-day forecast. 

Father, who was killed by son in murder-suicide, was 'gentle giant'

Wesley Frey Sr. was a "gentle giant" who loved racing, his friend Michael McDonald said. 

Frey Sr. was killed by his son, who shot him with a crossbow on Wednesday night in Mount Joy. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Celebrating affordable housing

Nine townhouses were completed in the first phase of the Conestoga North townhome development. 

Conestoga North 10.jpg
Mike Sturla, State Representative speaks as local dignitaries celebrate the completion of the first phase of Conestoga North, several deed-restricted town homes based on income located along Chesapeake Street in Lancaster City's south east section on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Local elected officials and representatives of the Spanish American Civic Association celebrated the completion on Thursday. 

Seven families have moved into the development so far. 

Click here to read more details about what the project is and to take a look inside. 

Friday night football

Tonight's game at Garden Spot against Donegal was postponed until Nov. 5 due to COVID-19 concerns. 

It's the fifth time this season a Lancaster-Lebanon League football game has been postponed because of the concerns about COVID-19. 

2021 Hempfield at Warwick Football
Keegan Whaley (28) of Hempfield is tackled by Greysen Reylek (25) and Mahkel Tate (31) of Warwick during L-L League Week 5 action at Warwick High School in Lititz on Friday, Sep. 24, 2021.

Click here to read tonight's previews for Week 6. 

You can find LNP | LancasterOnline staffers' picks here. 

Looking for agate? 

LNP | LancasterOnline was unable to get sports agate into Friday's print edition of LNP due to production and deadline issues. 

You can find all the local agate by clicking here. 

Lawsuit: Hershey's sues California cookie maker

The Hershey Company, more commonly known as Hershey's, is suing a California cookie-maker over the trademark and shape of Hershey's Kiss. 

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

In December, The Cookie Department accused The Hershey Company of copying one of its trademarks in a California federal courthouse. 

Click here to read the full story. 

FTW! (For The Weekend)

- Today is First Friday in Lancaster city. Click here for a list of events

Bobby Bones is back -- at least for a short time. 

- ArtWalk offers self-guided tour through Lancaster city galleries tonight

Lancaster County is beautiful. Take a look below at some of LNP | LancasterOnline photographers' favorite photos showcasing the county. 

