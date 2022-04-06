The southwest side of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is pictured where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
A large crane moves equipment to the roof on the north side of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center where officials guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Construction workers are photographed at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The cafeteria of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center where officials guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Claire Mooney, COO of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center guides local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Claire Mooney, COO of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center guides local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, and Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and will oversee the emergency department’s clinical operations at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, where they guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Claire Mooney, COO of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center guides local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and will also oversee the emergency department’s clinical operations along with Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and will also oversee the Emergency Department’s clinical operations left, and Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, center, of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, as they guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Health & Wellness reporter, Nicole Brambila, Barbara Schindo, media relations specialist and Phillip Massey, reginal director of facilities, right, are also pictured.
Workers install wiring at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Claire Mooney, COO of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center guides local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and will also oversee the emergency department’s clinical operations center, and Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, right, at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, where they guide local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center officials gave a tour to local media who stand on the helipad at the new hospital on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. LNP digital media producer, Tyler Huber, center, takes GoPro footage of Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and will also oversee the emergency department’s clinical operations and Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, right. Also pictured are health & wellness reporter Nicole Brambila, left, and Phillip Massey, director of facilities at the new hospital.
Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services enjoys the view from the helipad as Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, takes a photo at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, during a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
With crane work going on behind them, Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, talk atop the helipad at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center during a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Dr. Michael Reihart, director of emergency services and Dr. Claire Mooney, COO, talk atop the helipad at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center during a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center officials guide local media on a tour including the helipad which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The view from atop the helipad at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
A construction worker is tethered to the roof as he works on the southwest side of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The southwest side of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is pictured where officials guided local media on a tour of the facility which is still under construction and scheduled to open in the fall of this year on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Students at Lafayette Elementary School partnered with Edible Classroom to learn about sustainable gardening. It's Lafayette's first time participating in the program, which focuses on engaging with some of its refugee students.
Principal Marian Grill said that student refugees in its English Learning Development classes were invited to learn about their different cultures through gardening.
“The hope and the vision is that we will be harvesting together,” Grill said. “The benefits are understanding their culture even better, and really bringing the families into the community.”
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central's Trent Groff (18) with the hit against Lancaster Mennonite during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite head coach Gary Martin, on the sidelinesas the team takes on Manheim Central during game one action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central head coach Craig Dietrich, talks to his players during a time out against Lancaster Mennonite during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Matt sampsell (12) with the hit against Manheim Central during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Owen Walker (18) with the dig against Manheim Central during game one action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Owen Walker (18) reacts after a kill against Manheim Central during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central's Barend Oostdam (25) with the kill against Lancaster Mennonite during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Ethan Groff (20) with the set against Manheim Central during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Elijah Lazor (27) slams the ball past Manheim Central's Dylan musser (5) during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Owen Walker (18) watches his shot go over the net against Manheim Central during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Owen Walker (18) with the hit against Manheim Central during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Elijah Lazor (27) with the kill against Manheim Central during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Owen Walker (18) with the kill against Manheim Central during game three action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Ethan Groff (20) with the dig against Manheim Central during Game 2 action of an L-L League Section 2 boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Ethan Groff (20) puts the ball over the net against Manheim Central during game two action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central's Reagan Miller (4) with the hit against Lancaster Mennonite during game one action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central's John Wenger (12) dives in front of Reagan Miller (4) for the dig against Lancaster Mennonite during game one action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Manheim Central vs. Lamncaster Mennonite - L-L League boys volleyball
Manheim Central's Reagan Miller (4) with the hit against Lancaster Mennonite during game one action of an L-L League section two boys volleyball match at Lancaster Mennonite School Tuesday April 5, 2022.