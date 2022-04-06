“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Rainy, windy Wednesday ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be wet and windy, with a high near 59.

There's a 100% chance of rain this morning, mainly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts around 10 to 14 mph are expected, but some gusts could reach upward of 24 mph, NWS said. Rain will stay in the forecast through Saturday.

A sneak peek of Penn State Health's new Lancaster Medical Center

LNP | LancasterOnline health reporter Nicole Brambila got an exclusive tour inside Penn State Health's new Lancaster Medical Center.

Construction is still underway at the $375 million hospital in East Hempfield Township. When complete, the 341,000-square-foot hospital will hold 129 beds for patients.

Once at full capacity, the hospital will employ 900 staff members.

Sewing the seeds for the future, literally

Students at Lafayette Elementary School partnered with Edible Classroom to learn about sustainable gardening. It's Lafayette's first time participating in the program, which focuses on engaging with some of its refugee students.

Principal Marian Grill said that student refugees in its English Learning Development classes were invited to learn about their different cultures through gardening.

“The hope and the vision is that we will be harvesting together,” Grill said. “The benefits are understanding their culture even better, and really bringing the families into the community.”

Big win on the court

Lancaster Mennonite "slammed the door" on Manheim Central on Tuesday night in a Section 2 boys volleyball game, sports reporter Jeff Reinhart writes.

The Blazers blanked the Barons, 3-0.

Lancaster Mennonite's Elijah Lazor, a St. Francis University recruit, led the charge, finishing with 20 kills, two blocks, eight digs and two aces.

Music for everyone: 23 concerts this week in Lancaster

From jazz to soul to a Black Sabbath tribute band, there's a little bit of everything for everyone this week in concerts around the county.

Thursday through Saturday, 23 shows will happen around the county, from Lancaster city to Millersville.

(Some are even free).

