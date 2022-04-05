“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Mild morning, rain in forecast for rest of week

Today will be a high around 58 with mostly cloudy skies.

There's a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m., with 100% chance or rain tonight in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Looking for some warmer weather? You may be in luck next week! The Climate Prediction Center is favoring above normal temperatures for central PA in their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks. These maps cover the period from April 10th to April 18th. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/CMBM2EWrTz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 5, 2022

Rain is in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, with a break in showers on Friday morning.

Lawsuit filed after Park City Center mall shooting

A mother and daughter who say they were trampled and injured on Oct. 17, 2021, during the shooting at Park City Center mall filed a lawsuit against the mall's owners.

The lawsuit claims that Chicago-based Brookfield Properties failed to address the potential for violence at Park City. It was filed in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

The suit cites several examples of gun violence at other Brookfield properties in recent years and claims that the no-firearms policy isn't followed.

Recusals force need for judge (again) for Oregon Village

A judge is needed for the second time after more than half of the Manheim Township Commissioners board recused themselves from the process.

Four commissioners of the five-member board declined to participate in the case, which the Commonwealth Court ordered them to vote on again.

The Township solicitor, the attorneys of the developer and a local business owner, who appealed the board's original 2019 approval of the zoning application, will go back to a judge to force the commissioners to drop their recusals.

Monday's sports in photos

Cocalico girls lacrosse picked up its first win after an 0-2 start to the season.

The Eagles beat Ephrata 15-7.

Ephrata boys and girls topped Garden Spot at Monday's track and field meet.

The girls won, 81-69, and the boys earned a 99-51 victory.

Quarryville native Johnny Weir to perform with Fantasy on Ice show in Japan

Beginning next month, Quarryville Johnny Weir will perform with a skating tour in Japan.

The Olympic figure skater and NBC broadcast analyst for figure skating lived in Quarryville until his family moved to Delaware for his skating training when he was in middle school.

He will be among 16 skaters performing with the Fantasy on Ice show in Makuhari, Nagoya, Kobe and Shizuoka, Japan, in May and June.

'Wireless concerts' well before airpods

As radio continued to boom in popularity in the early 1920s, stories of "unusual radio stunts" and "reunion by radio" made headlines.

In the April 5, 1922, edition of the Lancaster New Era, a section on page 7 was designated to stories revolving around radio, like "How to make (a) variable condenser" and the story of Florida farmer Daniel Talbot, pictured here, who listened to radio news while he plowed his fields.

