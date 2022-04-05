In this 2010 file photo, Johnny Weir performs one of his signature moves on the ice during an exhibition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Spokane, Washington. Weir has pushed back his date of retirement from exhibition skating, and will perform with Fantasy on Ice in Japan in May and June.
Mild morning, rain in forecast for rest of week
Today will be a high around 58 with mostly cloudy skies.
There's a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m., with 100% chance or rain tonight in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Looking for some warmer weather? You may be in luck next week! The Climate Prediction Center is favoring above normal temperatures for central PA in their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks. These maps cover the period from April 10th to April 18th. #PAwxpic.twitter.com/CMBM2EWrTz
Recusals force need for judge (again) for Oregon Village
A judge is needed for the second time after more than half of the Manheim Township Commissioners board recused themselves from the process.
Four commissioners of the five-member board declined to participate in the case, which the Commonwealth Court ordered them to vote on again.
The Township solicitor, the attorneys of the developer and a local business owner, who appealed the board's original 2019 approval of the zoning application, will go back to a judge to force the commissioners to drop their recusals.
Brielle Thomas (center) of Ephrata battles for a loose ball with Teagan Sahm (33) and Lia Finnegan (24) of Cocalico during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Grace Willetts (left) of Ephrata and Thana Sweigart (right) of Cocalico read about Aevidum suicide awareness and prevention program before the L-L League girls lacrosse game at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Ephrata coach's Maggie Myers (left) and Mary Beth Cardin (right) watch their team against Cocalico during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Danika Sauder (18) of Cocalico shoots and scores against Mallory Kline (12) and Peyton Loose (15) of Ephrata during L-L League girls lacrosse action at Cocalico’s Talon Field in Denver, PA on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Garden Spot vs. Ephrata - L-L League track and field
Ephrata head coach Matt White, talks to some of the girls team members as they take on Garden Spot during an L-L League section two track and field meet at Ephrata Intermediate School Monday April 4, 2022.
Garden Spot vs. Ephrata - L-L League track and field
Ephrata's Josh Musser, takes second place in the javelin with a throw of 145'8" against Garden Spot during an L-L League section two track and field meet at Ephrata Intermediate School Monday April 4, 2022.
Garden Spot vs. Ephrata - L-L League track and field
Ephrata's Kayla Reidenbaugh, runs the anchor leg of the winning 4x800 meter relay against Garden Spot during an L-L League section two track and field meet at Ephrata Intermediate School Monday April 4, 2022.
Garden Spot vs. Ephrata - L-L League track and field
Garden Spot's third leg runner Morgan Watt, hands off to Elice Crock, in the 4x800 meter relay against Ephrata during an L-L League section two track and field meet at Ephrata Intermediate School Monday April 4, 2022.
Garden Spot vs. Ephrata - L-L League track and field
Ephrata's Tyler Fegely, takes the baton to run the third leg of the 4x800 meter relay against Garden Spot during an L-L League section two track and field meet at Ephrata Intermediate School Monday April 4, 2022.
As radio continued to boom in popularity in the early 1920s, stories of "unusual radio stunts" and "reunion by radio" made headlines.
In the April 5, 1922, edition of the Lancaster New Era, a section on page 7 was designated to stories revolving around radio, like "How to make (a) variable condenser" and the story of Florida farmer Daniel Talbot, pictured here, who listened to radio news while he plowed his fields.