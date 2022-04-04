“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Mild, cloudy day ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 41 tonight.

CHILLY START:Temperatures are starting in the 30s this morning, a bit cooler than yesterday. We will warm into the mid-50s, however, so it will be a fairly seasonable day. Clouds increase, but rain holds off until tomorrow. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/APZ9ocpFD3 — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) April 4, 2022

Rain is in the forecast over the next four days, beginning with a 30% chance of rain tomorrow evening, according to NWS.

Demolition of diner complete in E-town

The former Clearview Diner is no longer standing after more than a month of demolition nearly finished last week in Mount Joy Township.

The diner, which opened 74 years ago along Route 230 near Cloverleaf Road, was torn down to make room for the building site of self-storage units, after owners of an Adams County fruit farm bought the property last fall.

“I ate two meals a day there most of my life until it closed,” said Dixie Kaley, 68, who formerly worked as an insurance agent in Elizabethtown. “To see it in rubble now is sad.”

McCaskey grad Nicole Massey introduces Billie Eilish at Grammys

A J.P. McCaskey High School grad who's been a production manager with some of the biggest names in music over the past 23 years introduced Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Nicole Massey introduced Eilish as "the best 20-year-old boss in the world," and has been her production manager since 2019.

Over her career, she's worked with numerous artists, including Coldplay, the Backstreet Boys and Madonna, among others.

Manheim Township coach nets 100th win

The Manheim Township boys lacrosse team earned a hard-fought win over defending District Seven champs North Allegheny on Saturday in a nonleague game.

But the 14-12 win wasn't the big news for the Blue Streaks. The mark in the "W" column was the 100th win for head coach Dan Lyons.

"Pretty much everything we have here, it starts with him," Manheim Township senior Garrett Campagna said of Lyons. "He's the greatest coach you could ask for really."

Volunteers on the ground help falcons stay in the air

Lancaster County native Sue Hannon is one of many volunteers that helps make sure falcons in Harrisburg stay in the air.

Four video cameras show viewers of the PA Falcon Cam a round-the-clock look at the falcon nest on top of the 15th floor of Harrisburg's Rachel Carson State Office Building.

In his column this week, LNP | LancasterOnline Outdoors writer Ad Crable talks with Hannon about how she and other volunteers help falcon chicks after their first attempts at flying don't go as planned.

How DJ Chicken Nugget took the line dancing scene by storm

It seemed natural for people to call Ken Bungarz "DJ Chicken Man" during line dances in a Lenhartsville restaurant in the 1990s.

When he wasn't DJing for line dances, Bungarz ran a popular chicken barbecue business. So it only made sense for his son to take on the moniker, "DJ Chicken Nugget" when he filled in for his father in 2008.

Today, DJ Chicken Nugget is somewhat of a local legend in the line dancing community.

