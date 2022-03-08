“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Temperatures drop, possible snow Wednesday

Temperatures are dropping back into the 40s today, with a high near 48 and a low of 35.

SOME #SNOW WEDNESDAY:Some snow & rain on the way! Most accumulation will be on grassy areas that see mainly snow. Some rain will mix in, however, especially south. Recent warmth should keep roadways mainly wet. Higher amounts always possible in elevations. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/F6IZqlbbo1 — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) March 8, 2022

Wednesday will be a high around 39, with a 100% chance of precipitation which could be snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The chance of snow will mostly be Wednesday morning, according to NWS. After 3 p.m., only rain is expected.

Pain at the pump: gas prices soar over $4 a gallon

Gas prices averaged $4.27 in Lancaster County on Monday, and have continued to rise.

For businesses like Lancaster EMS, that means readjusting its budget, especially when the nonprofit's 40 vehicles average 800,000 miles annually.

"We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty," said Patrick DeHaan, a senior analyst with GasBuddy.

Lancaster City Council to vote on increased parking rate

On-street parking rates could increase by $1 to $2.50 an hour.

During a February meeting, Lancaster Parking Authority's executive director Larry Cohen said that the increase would incentivize motorists coming to downtown to use parking garages, rather than street spots.

Lancaster City Council will vote on the proposed increase tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Spring sports start, what's ahead for basketball and more

Monday marked the first day of spring sports for teams in Lancaster County.

Take a look through some photos from the action below.

Basketball

Take a look through LNP | LancasterOnline's roundup of our coverage from the District Three basketball championships.

This year's D3 tournament was full of excitement, ranging from undefeated seasons to tight rivalries.

Sports writers Jeff Reinhart and John Walk breakdown the state tournament, looking at the bracket's matchups and notable breakdowns.

Jonathan Groff hangs out with Hempfield High School's cast, crew

Jonathan Groff took in some local theater over the weekend at Hempfield High School's performance of "The Wizard of Oz."

Groff, the Emmy and Tony-nominated "Hamilton" actor and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, hung out with the cast and crew after the curtain closed.

"He asked me what it was like to get into the Scarecrow’s physicality," said Hempfield senior Noah Felty, who played the Scarecrow. "So I got to explain to him my process in finding the scarecrow’s movement. It was really cool to know that somebody at that level was interested in my process and my performance. It was really cool."

50 years ago: Lottery tickets selling fast on opening day

Pennsylvania lottery tickets were the newest items to be purchased at variety stores in Lancaster County in 1972.

In the Wednesday, March 8, 1972, edition of the Intelligencer Journal, it was reported that the first day of lottery sales "topped all expectations."

A Columbia newsstand owner said he sold out his 1,750 tickets in about 3 hours. "I never took in $875 so quick in my life," he said.

