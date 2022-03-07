“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, March 7, 2022.

Wet, windy day ahead for Lancaster County

Today's high will be around 77, with breezy winds around 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts will increase to around 16 to 21 mph later in the day, with some gusts reaching 36 mph.

Lancaster County is under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. until Tuesday at 1 a.m., according to NWS.

There's an 80% chance of rain, with thunderstorms possible mostly after 5 p.m.

Click here to read more about this week's weather.

The details behind high bail, jail and the death of a Lancaster County man

John Choma, 66, died on Feb. 7, inside an East Lampeter Township motel.

It was five days after he was freed from prison, thanks to the Lancaster Bail Fund posting his bail of $5,000. He was accused of shoplifting $28 worth of items.

Choma's bail amount and death brought questions surrounding who he was, how bail was decided and what the best course of action could've been.

Click here to read the full story.

Biggest stories from the weekend

Need to catch-up on what you've missed over the weekend?

Here's some of headlines from the weekend:

Green Dragon market turns 90 this year; Ex-Ephrata lawyer accused of planning to kill Democratic senators is expected to plead guilty; restitution plans for county's Little Conestoga Creek.

Click here to read all the top stories from the weekend.

Swimmers earn championship title

Two Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers earned District 3 championships over the weekend.

Cedar Crest's Logan Smith won the Class 3A 100 breaststroke and Donegal's Ethan Shonk won the Class 2A 100 backstroke.

Smith won with a time of 56.05 to take first place; Shonk won by four second lead over the other swimmers.

Click here to read the full story from Saturday's District Three gathering.

McCaskey wrestlers take gold at regional girls wrestling championships

Two McCaskey wrestlers earned gold in the My House PA Central Regional Girls Championships on Sunday.

The event hosted 120 wrestlers from 45 schools from District Three, Four and Five.

Journie Rodriguez (112 pounds) and Ytzel Figuero-Rivera (170) both won gold.

“It’s so new to a lot of them, that they didn’t know what they are capable of accomplishing. But now they do,” McCaskey coach Kevin Franklin said.

Click here to read the full story.

A look inside Longwood Garden's newly restored orchid house

The orchid house at Longwood Gardens now has more room for more plants.

The 100-year-old house finished a year-long renovation recently, adding new elements like a vestibule, glass roof and glass walls.

More than 250 orchids will be on display there daily.

Click here to read the full story.

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Abandoning a cat without food or water; children witness man urinating: Lancaster County police log, March 7, 2022

- Developer spends $2.1M for downtown Lancaster property; no plans yet for possible new use

- First-round matchups set for 10 high school boys basketball teams from Lancaster County in state playoffs