East End Storage in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday March 2, 2022. John Choma, who died several days after being bailed out of prison in February on a $28 shoplifting charge, had largely been living at the storage facility since last summer.
Logan Smith, a senior at Cedar Crest, swam a 56.05 to win the 100 Yard Breast Stroke. Swimmers from District III gathered on Saturday in Mechanicsburg at the Cumberland Valley High School for day two of the PIAA District III swimming championships. Swimmers were looking to capture district championships and a chance to swim for state championships. Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Saturday March 5, 2022.
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, March 7, 2022.
Wet, windy day ahead for Lancaster County
Today's high will be around 77, with breezy winds around 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts will increase to around 16 to 21 mph later in the day, with some gusts reaching 36 mph.
Penn Manor’s Kaitlyn Clawson takes on Dallastown’s Mackenzie Gipson-McDonald, in their 100 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Nilaya Thomas controls Bedford’s Camryn Steinbuch , in their 142 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Mali Richardson controls Brandywine’s Jaidyn Roush, in their 155 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
Head coach Kevin Franklin gives a pep talk to McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez before her 112 pound match against Wyomissing’s Renie Harris during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez wrestles Wyomissing’s Renie Harris, in their 112 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez reacts after pinning Wyomissing’s Renie Harris, in their 112 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez runs into her father, Isaias Rodriguez as Kevin Franklin, right, looks on in celebration after her win against Wyomissing’s Renie Harris, in their 112 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
MT’s Isabella Baccio is attempting to escape from North Penn’s Trinity Robinson, in their 124 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
McCaskey’s Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera wrestles Penn Manor’s Anisa Orr, in their 170 pound match during the Pennsylvania High School Girls Central Regional championships at McCaskey High School Sunday March 6, 2022.
