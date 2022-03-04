Alexander Kachkovskyi talks about his family in Ukraine during an interview Wendnesday, March 2, 2022, at Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola. He came to Lancaster County as part of the Mennonite Central Committee’s International Volunteer Exchange Program. He lives with his host family in Leola.
A volunteer with the Paradise Sportsman's Association, Jim Bookhamer lifts a net filled with Brown Trout during a semi-annual inspection from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg seniors Berkeley Wagner, left, Owne Filson, Luka Vanich, and Isaiah Parido, accept the trophy after beating Shippensburg to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg Ed Berryman, acknowledges the crowd before handing out the gold medals after beating Shippensburg to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Luka Vranich (1) puts up a shot against Shippensburg during second half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's student section cheers on the team as they take on Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's bench erupts after a Ty Burton three pointer against Shippensburg during second half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) hits a three point shot against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) goes to the basket against Shippensburg during second half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) hits a three point shot against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) makes a lay up against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) rives to th hoop against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg players pose with the trophy along side their student section after beating Shippensburg 66-57 to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) runs past the student section holding the trophy after beating Shippensburg 66-57 to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Ed Berryman, holds the trophy after the team beat Shippensburg 66-57 to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton, center, and the rest of the team celebrate after beating Shippensburg 66-57 to win the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's student section cheers on their team as they take on Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) knocks down a three point shot against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) scores against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's student section is well represented as the team takes on Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) knocks down a three point shot against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) scores on a break away against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) puts up a shot against Shippensburg during first half action of the District 3 5A boys basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday March 3, 2022.
Terri Heck, of Summit Serach and Rescue, leads her dog, Stratton, a 4-year-old bloodhound, around a trailhead before following a scent during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Mark Pascale, of First Tracks Search and Rescue, follows behind Lily during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, stares at the camera before tracking a scent during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Mark Pascale holds an article of clothing over Lily the bloodhound's nose so she can track the scent during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, searchs for a scent at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, leaps on her owner Mark Pascale for encouragment during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, searchs for a scent at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, leads her owner Mark Pascale down a path during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, leads her owner Mark Pascale down a path during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Ken Robinson celebrates with Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound with First Tracks, after she found him by following his scent for nearly a mile at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Jax, a three-year-old lab-bloodhound mix, waits in his crate before a training exercise at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Jax, a three-year-old lab-bloodhound mix, leads his owner, Jill Robinson, to Mark Pascale, who was hiding in brush during a training exercise at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Mark Pascale celebrates with Jax, a three-year-old lab-bloodhound mix after a quick search exercise during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Mark Pascale celebrates with Jax, a three-year-old lab-bloodhound mix after a quick search exercise during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Stratton, a 4-year-old bloodhound with Summit Search and Rescue, begins tracking a scent at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Terri Heck, of Summit Search and Rescue, gives her dog a scent during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Stratton, a 4-year-old bloodhound, takes off to search for a person during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Jill Robinson, left, of Middle Creek Search and Rescue, and Terri Heck, of Summit Search and Rescue, follow 4-year-old Stratton during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Terri Heck, of Summit Search and Rescue, follows her dog Stratton, a 4-year-old bloodhound, during a training exercise at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.