Calm weekend expected in Lancaster County

Today high temperature will be near 42, with a calm, light wind around 5 to 8 mph.

Temperatures will rise throughout the weekend, with Saturday expected to see a high near 54 and Sunday forecast to be around 72, according to the National Weather Service.

Do you miss mowing the grass and seasonal allergies? Get ready! #Spring is only 16 days away 😍🌸🌷🐝🐞🌞#PAwx pic.twitter.com/tgTQkym0vY — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 4, 2022

Sunday morning, a 60% chance of rain is likely, mostly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., NWS said. Some wind gusts could reach upward of 31 mph.

Clinching the title

Lampeter-Strasburg clinched the District Three Class 5A title on Thursday night, rolling to a 27-0 record.

The Pioneers took the title with a 66-47 win over Shippensburg.

Lampeter-Strasburg has a few days to rest before the Class 5A PIAA tournament kicks off, with a home game against a WPIAL team from District 7. The game will be played in the Pioneers' gym.

Ukrainian volunteer reflects on family and life in his homeland amid the Russian invasion

Alexander Kachkovskyi came to America in 2021. It was his childhood dream.

Living with a host family in Leola, Kachkovski is part of the Mennonite Central Committee International Volunteer Exchange Program.

Alex Kachkovskyi Alexander Kachkovskyi talks about his family in Ukraine during an interview Wendnesday, March 2, 2022, at Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leo…

His family is 4,500 miles away Ukraine, a country that is fighting off an invasion from Russia.

His mother is a nurse and his father is a factory worker. And while his hometown is "a little bit safer than some areas," Kachkovskyi said his family is still dealing with sirens and uncertainty.

“I’m praying that God will help me because I don’t have a clear picture of what to do next,” he said of his return to Ukraine, scheduled for July.

County-raised fish will be stocked for statewide trout season opener

Volunteers wrangled trout from a holding tank to be inspected by a state official Thursday morning.

“Oh yeah, everything looks good,” said John Cingolani, a fisheries technician with the state Fish and Boat Commission’s cooperative nursery unit.

It's a year-round job feeding and maintaining the nursery, but without it, trout may be scarce in some areas because conditions in many local streams cannot support wild-trout populations.

Training trackers

Search and rescue dogs from Lancaster and surrounding counties converged in Manheim Township Thursday morning to run through training exercises.

The dogs successfully located a pair of "missing" people in the mock scenario.

Tips on raising backyard chickens

From providing food to providing music (yes, really), chickens offer a lot.

But raising them right isn't as easy as throwing out grain and collecting eggs.

