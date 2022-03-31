Ira Berman, a caprenter with Arthur Funk & Sons, helps Mia Heidelberger with a bench project at ABC Keystone in Manheim, where they will be host to middle school students over three days to give the kids a taste of trades such as bricklaying, plumbing, caprentry, sheet metal, electrical, technology and working heavy equipment on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Governor Mifflin's Nick Singleton (10) runs in for a touchdown against Warwick during first half action of a District 3 5A quarterfinal football game at Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington Friday Nov. 12, 2021.
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rain, thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon
Rain and thunderstorms with possible damaging winds are expected today in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
There's a 20% to 30% chance of showers today, increasing to 90% tonight, NWS said.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across central PA later this morning and afternoon. These storms could become severe with damaging winds being the main threat. If you plan to be outside this afternoon check the weather before you head out! #PAwxpic.twitter.com/xrZb1hWV6t
Teaching the trades: middle school students get insight into construction
After Kendell Jackson worked on fitting pipes together, laying bricks, hamering sheet metal and more on Wednesday, he said that plumbing might be a career for him.
Jackson, an eighth-grader at Huesken Middle School, was just one of many middle school students who gained some insight and experience into trade professions during "Construction Wars."
The career exploration event, held twice a year at Associated Builders & Contractors Keystone Chapter in Rapho Township, is "an odyssey of hands-on activities" that introduces middle school students to trade professions.
Manheim Twp. vs. Warwick - L-L League track and field
Warwick's Jacob Smith, and Manheim Twp.'s Tyler Stevens, lead the pack in the 1600 meter run during an L-L League track and field dual meet on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Wednesday March 30, 2022.
“We tried a couple other Eastern European foods and people weren’t as familiar with those,” she said. “We’d seen pierogi on the shelves in stores. We thought let’s see if this is a hit. And it turned out to be a hit.”
100 years ago: City saloons raided for liquor, stills, gambling
The front page of the Lancaster New Era reported that a massive raid of ten city saloons seized liquor, stills and gambling devices in the "climax to two weeks of investigating and collecting evidence by the Lancaster Law and Order Society."
The raid was conducted two days earlier, by 30 policemen and detectives at 6:45 p.m., with three officials each going to each hotel.
After an analysis of the liquor, authorities said that "a vast majority of it appears to be the poorest adulterated, poisonous kind of intoxicants."