Rain, thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

Rain and thunderstorms with possible damaging winds are expected today in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a 20% to 30% chance of showers today, increasing to 90% tonight, NWS said.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across central PA later this morning and afternoon. These storms could become severe with damaging winds being the main threat. If you plan to be outside this afternoon check the weather before you head out! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xrZb1hWV6t — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 31, 2022

Thunderstorms are most likely after 3 p.m., NWS said, with winds between 10 and 23 mph. Some gusts could reach upward of 39 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook issued for multiple counties warns of damaging winds that could reach 60 mph at times, along with heavy rainfall that could cause short-term flooding and rapid runoff.

Teaching the trades: middle school students get insight into construction

After Kendell Jackson worked on fitting pipes together, laying bricks, hamering sheet metal and more on Wednesday, he said that plumbing might be a career for him.

Jackson, an eighth-grader at Huesken Middle School, was just one of many middle school students who gained some insight and experience into trade professions during "Construction Wars."

The career exploration event, held twice a year at Associated Builders & Contractors Keystone Chapter in Rapho Township, is "an odyssey of hands-on activities" that introduces middle school students to trade professions.

Neato Burrito in Manheim Township closes shop

Citing a lack of employees, Neato Burrito permanently closed its one restaurant in Lancaster County.

"We were as busy as ever, but could not hire and retain reliable staff no matter what we offered or where we advertised," co-owner Shayne Edmunds said.

Neato Burrito has five shops in the Harrisburg area, but only one was in Lancaster County.

Spring sports in photos

Take a look through some of the action from Wednesday's track and field meet between Manheim Township and Warwick.

So far, so good for PSU's freshman class

After five sessions of spring practice, members of Penn State football's freshman class seem to be living up to the hype, LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Mike Gross writes.

Drew Allar, the number one-ranked quarterback in the high school class of 2022, and Governor Mifflin's Nick Singleton, the number one-ranked running back, are just two of the 25 freshmen members.

Head coach James Franklin on Wednesday said "The freshmen have been impressive, really, since they showed up on campus."

Pushing pierogis at Lancaster Central Market

"I always say if you like pasta, you'll like a pierogi," Inna Kondramashin said of her endeavor of educating curious lunch-goers at Lancaster Central Market.

Kondramashin, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in California, also operates a shop in Lititz, selling the potatoes-pasta mixture.

“We tried a couple other Eastern European foods and people weren’t as familiar with those,” she said. “We’d seen pierogi on the shelves in stores. We thought let’s see if this is a hit. And it turned out to be a hit.”

100 years ago: City saloons raided for liquor, stills, gambling

The front page of the Lancaster New Era reported that a massive raid of ten city saloons seized liquor, stills and gambling devices in the "climax to two weeks of investigating and collecting evidence by the Lancaster Law and Order Society."

The raid was conducted two days earlier, by 30 policemen and detectives at 6:45 p.m., with three officials each going to each hotel.

After an analysis of the liquor, authorities said that "a vast majority of it appears to be the poorest adulterated, poisonous kind of intoxicants."

