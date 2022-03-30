“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Chance of snow, rain this morning in Lancaster County

Mixed precipitation this morning is expected in Lancaster County, possibly bringing a slight chance of snow and then rain between 9 and 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After noon, it will gradually become more sunny, with a high near 49 and a light wind around 5 to 10 mph, NWS said.

Temperatures will increase tomorrow, with a high of 71 expected. There's a 60% to 90% chance of severe thunderstorms in the morning, with some wind gusts that could reach upward of 38 mph.

Commissioners seek manager for new prison project

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners are looking for an "owner's representative" to manage the design and construction of the county's new prison.

The board is set to approve a plan today to recruit the position, which will ask applicants to submit plans for how they would handle the job and how much they would charge for their work.

If everything goes according to plan, the county will make their choice on June 29, with a contract for the person to start on either July 1 or Aug. 1.

Lancaster doctor serving on state board

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, will soon serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine.

Vaccine Presser 2.jpg Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, speaks during vaccination press conference held by L…

Ripchinski was unanimously confirmed by the state senate on Feb. 9 and first met with the board earlier this month, after being nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf.

In his position with LG Health, Ripchinski became the face of the county's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Small stature, big punch

Lancaster city boxer Christopher (C.J.) Lugo Jr. isn't the average 9-year-old.

At the beginning of the month, C.J. traveled to Atlanta and punched his way to the 60-pound pee wee division championship at the Sugar Bert WBC Green Belt tournament.

He also earned the "Outstanding Pee Wee" award and caught the eye of world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia.

County brewery in running for best in the state

Ephrata's Pour Man's Brewing is in the running for the best brewery in the state.

Voting for the Beer Madness contest, ran by Breweries in Pennsylvania, is open through Friday.

Pour Man's Brewing is up against FourScore Beer Co., from Gettysburg, Adams County.

Stevens statue will soon stand in Gettysburg

This year, Thaddeus Stevens, the 19the-century Radical Republican congressman, would be 230 years old.

Activities this weekend, from April 1-3, will include seminars, banquets and the dedication of a new Stevens statue in Gettysburg.

The bronze statue was created by a Tennessee artist and stands in front of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg.

